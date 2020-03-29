LAKE PLACID — Three weeks ago, Sugar Sand Distillery owner Donald Davies was anticipating a busy March, what with all the snowbirds around and the events he had planned. But then the world changed. He read where some distilleries around the country had switched to producing hand sanitizer. So, that’s what he did.
Davies and his distiller, Garrett Meredith, researched what was needed to formulate a product that could kill germs and keep people’s hands moist at the same time. So, off they went to procure all the ingredients needed to bottle their new product.
The distillery was already producing alcohol that was 70%, 140 proof. In fact, the ‘moonshine mash’ is even much higher proof. So, on March 19, after the Department of Treasury authorized distilleries to make sanitizer without taxing or reporting, Sugar Sand Distillery was ready to go.
While the local operation cannot supply enough sanitizer for the over 100,000 Highlands County residents, it is producing enough for its drive-up customers, home health care agencies, doctor’s offices, and the City of Sebring.
Lisa Osha, purchasing agent for the City of Sebring, said the city bought 200 of the 50-ml bottles. She said the city also bought spray bottles from a supplier in Lake Placid, which will allow the city’s first responders to atomize the sanitizer and make it last longer.
Currently, 50ml bottles are available to anyone who comes to the distillery. A single bottle is $3.50, or three for $10. That’s the limit. Two bottles are given for free with the purchase of a bottle of Sugar Sand’s spirits. Each bottle of hand sanitizer is enough for a week per person.
Susan Mingo is a snowbird from Minnesota. She’s wintering at a campground in Frostproof.
As soon as she heard about the sanitizer, she motorcycled to the distillery to get a supply.
Meanwhile, health care worker Joan Aparente, of Spring Lake, got a text from a friend telling her about the sanitizer. Wearing a protective mask, Aparente took the ride and also was able to get her quota.
Davies said that he has ordered more supplies and bottles to keep up with the steady demand. Sugar Sand Distillery is located at 264 Henscratch Road, in the northwest corner of Lake Placid. (Not to be confused with Henscratch Farms, a winery close by.) The phone number is 863-873-4725.