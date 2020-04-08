SEBRING — Every year, VFW Post 4300 in Sebring awards one deserving paramedic of Highlands County the designation of “Paramedic of the Year.”
This recognition is chosen by a group of the paramedic’s peers who see and experience the devotion, caring, performance and commitment to duty on a daily basis, of the chosen Paramedic. VFW Post 4300 named Rebecca Crews as their VFW “Highlands County EMS — 2019 Paramedic of the Year.”
“Paramedics, such as our VFW ‘Highlands County EMS — 2019 Paramedic of the Year’ Rebecca Crews, are so extremely important to Highlands County and Sebring, particularly during our current pandemic,” said Robert Sisson, Sr. vice commander, VFW Post 4300 in Sebring. “They are one of the front-line workers serving us all.”
These first responders regularly respond to emergencies and come in contact with people who either may have the COVID-19 virus or might be carrying and spreading the disease while being asymptomatic. This contact could be a person involved in an auto accident, suffering a broken bone or perhaps someone having chest pains. These men and women put their lives on the line every time they go out there.
“Rebecca and her colleagues are extremely brave people,” said Sisson. “As they all have families and loved ones that they could easily be bringing the virus home to, often without even knowing it, after doing their duty.”
VFW Post 4300 also awards a Sheriff of the Year, Sebring Police Officer of the Year and Local Firefighter of the Year. “All of these professions, along with our local doctors and nurses are ‘heroes’ in our eyes,” said Sisson. “For the unselfish and valiant efforts they are putting forth for our community, particularly in light of the current COVID-19 Pandemic.”
As Veterans, the VFW Post 4300 encourages its members and its auxiliary members to thank a soldier or other veteran “for their service for our county” whenever they see one. During this frightening and uncertain time, the Post would suggest that we all consider thanking any paramedic, firefighter, police officer, sheriff, doctor, nurse or healthcare provider, whenever we may come in contact with them. Thank them for being “there for all of us in this very scary time, in our community’s and country’s history,” added Sisson.