SEBRING — After discussion Tuesday, the Board of County Commission went along with requests to revisit the question of a mask mandate.
By a non-unanimous consensus, commissioners agreed that they could discuss the issue along with each regular meeting’s report from Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss about the state of COVID-19 infections in the county.
They did not agree to have a new hearing on a mandate, unless Reiss’ report and that discussion called for it.
County residents Michelle Gresham and Margaret Hamilton both spoke in favor of reopening the matter.
When Hamilton came to the podium, wearing a mask, she asked if commissioners could hear her. Commissioner Arlene Tuck, grinning, said she couldn’t.
“I’m sorry. Can you hear me now?” Hamilton then belted into the microphone and through the house speakers.
The sharply increased volume caused Commissioner Ron Handley, several yards away to put his hand to his left ear.
“No. You just sound muffled,” Tuck answered.
“Well, it’s going to be muffled,” Hamilton said, then asked again, softer, if people could hear her.
Hamilton reminded commissioners that when they voted on July 21 not to have a mandate and to strongly recommend people wear masks, Commissioner Don Elwell suggested they could revisit the issue if matters got “exponentially worse.”
“And I think they have,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said 15 people had died in the county in the five months before July 21, and 26 had died in the four weeks since then. It’s an average increase from three deaths per month to 6.5 per week.
Even though the county’s epidemic status had been downgraded to spreading, “that’s still up there,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said children returning to schools, elections taking place, winter visitors returning and eventual increases in holiday shopping, gatherings and festivals would pose the types of gatherings the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against in a pandemic.
She cautioned about the danger of evacuation or sheltering for hurricanes and the pending flu season in the midst of a pandemic.
Hamilton asked commissioners if they would consider a mandate right away, making it an agenda item, advertised to the public for discussion in a public meeting, giving everyone a chance to speak on the new data.
“I think we [need] to address this issue before it gets any more too late, because being too late is not going to make it get better,” Hamilton said.
Elwell said he didn’t think it a bad idea to have this as a continuing agenda item, especially since infection rates could turn either way at any time.
Handley readily suggested having a discussion at each meeting during the COVID-19 update, but Tuck disagreed.
“I really feel we’ve already taken a stand on this and that’s the way it should stand. I’m sorry you two ladies keep coming every time and asking the same thing,” Tuck said, correcting herself to point out Gresham, “and of all the emails I’ve got on this [people say] ‘Do not go mandate.’ You two are the only ones that I’ve ever heard say that.”
“OK, we’ve all heard from both sides, and I’ve heard more than just two that want to bring it back, and I’m sure we all have,” Handley said. “Let’s just agree to put it on the agenda and we can discuss it and we can just keep rolling that forward.”
Commissioner Greg Harris repeated his concerns that Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman should be in on the discussion because enforcement would fall on him, and funding enforcement would fall on the county.
Elwell said that was a good point, but added that if the situation spirals, the county might need to enact a mandate and have officers enforce it as best as they can.
“I hate to say it: It’s kind of like speed limits on [U.S.] 27. They’re not looking at those very often,” Elwell said. “I don’t see a whole lot of enforcement there either, but the speed limit’s there and most people are following it.”
“Without any of us saying it’s going to be there, it’s in all our minds,” Handley said, noting that the County Commission has the option of calling an emergency meeting and taking action. “We’re watching it and we are very cognizant of the issues.”
Hamilton reminded Elwell how, when he spoke of shorter fire and emergency response times, that he said “one life matters.” She said six lives per week matter.
Gresham said many people want a mandate, not just two, then took issue with Tuck saying at a previous meeting regarding children returning to schools that hand washing is more effective than masks.
“That is not true,” Gresham said.
As for a resolution recommending masks, Gresham said the county had a Second Amendment resolution “that does nothing to benefit this county.”
“You bring that up every time,” Tuck said.
“Yes, Ma’am, and I do and I will,” Gresham replied. “This will help slow the spread of a disease that is killing people.”
Gresham then said the matter wasn’t political, but something she believes will help keep people alive and from getting sick.
“It does affect our economy,” Gresham said. “It is not political, not political at all. We’re trying to stop the spread of a deadly virus. There’s no agenda here. It’s to keep people alive and keep our economy going, at the same time.”
She said other counties have mandates and enforce them, she said, and she believes Highlands County can, too.