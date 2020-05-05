SEBRING — The Tanglewood RV Club has sponsored food drives for many years. The money that is collected goes to the Heartland Food Bank because they are able to pick up donated food and buy food at wholesale prices through Feeding America.
Every dollar donated to the agency goes so much further because they can get much more food with the money. The food is then distributed to many of the churches and food distribution centers right here in Highlands County.
The Food Bank, as such, has been desperate to raise money to meet the growing need for food in the Highlands County area. In many families, both parents are out of work. The working poor became the out-of-work poor.
Heather Paine, Ruth Barron, and Bill and Nancy Mills discussed this serious community problem. They asked all of the generous Tanglewood residents to help raise money for the Heartland Food Bank by writing a check, bringing it to the Mills home, and placing it in the donation jar.
"This virus has hurt so many people. We wanted to show everyone the true Tanglewood spirit that has always stepped up to help our community.
"We wanted to collect checks payable to the Heartland Food Bank for two weeks so we could get them money as soon as possible. We need to say a big thank you to the residents of Tanglewood who donated to feed the hungry," Paine explained.
As a result, the drive organizers were able to present Mary and Fran Van Hooreweghe, from the Heartland Food Bank, with an envelope containing checks and cash totaling $6,200.
"Mary had tears in her eyes when she saw the total that was donated. I think we shed a few tears with her.
"Tanglewood is a wonderful, caring place and does a lot for Highlands County," Paine said.