SEBRING — If you’re old enough to vote and go to war, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, too.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission announced Monday that, starting that day, people age 18 and older may now register to get vaccinated through the county’s point of distribution at Lakeshore Mall.
Currently, the county’s vaccine site is only administering the Moderna vaccine at the former JCPenney Store at 901 U.S. 27 North on Wednesdays through Saturdays, by appointment only, from 8-11 a.m.
Walk-in vaccinations for the first dose are available from 1-4 p.m. and for the second dose from 1-3 p.m., subject to daily availability of vaccine.
Eligible individuals may register by calling toll-free at 866-200-3858 or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov. The TTY number for the deaf and hard of hearing is 833-476-1513.
For current information on vaccine distribution in our county, go to https://bit.ly/HCvaccine.