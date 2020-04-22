SEBRING — Word came Tuesday from Washington that Capitol Hill and the White House had a pending agreement for $500 million more in coronavirus funding to help both small businesses and local infection testing.
It was expected to pass Tuesday, according to NBCNews, with $75 million for hospitals, but no extra funding to the states for testing.
This past weekend, Highlands County saw a free testing event on Sunday at AdventHealth Sebring in Sun ‘N Lake, for those age 65 or older or those who are immunocompromised and who meet the Centers for Disease Control testing criteria.
Public and elected officials said Tuesday morning they may need several such testing events to make a dent in gauging the local spread of COVID-19. AdventHealth will offer free testing at Adventure Island in Tampa beginning today, saying they have 2,000 tests available per day to administer during the 30 day testing period. While AdventHealth is evaluating additional testing locations in other communities, there is no word on whether they will have another testing day in Highlands County.
Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss told the County Commission that Florida has had 27,058 cases of COVID-19, with 4,000 in hospitals and 823 deaths.
Highlands County, for comparison, had 71 cases, of which one was a non-resident. Of those, she said, 26 — or 37.14% — were in hospitals and seven — or 9.8% — had died. She said the county is trending high on the rates while the “safer at home” order from Gov. Ron DeSantis will expire on May 1 — Friday next week — and Florida’s and Highlands County’s states of emergency would end a week later, May 8.
The White House has released a three-phase approach to easing off pandemic restrictions, as long as areas have a downward trend of COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period. That hasn’t happened, yet.
It won’t happen, according to a health professional who has seen patients with coronavirus symptoms refused when sent for testing.
“The numbers are wrong; they are terribly wrong,” said Reba Arledge, a healthcare professional working for a specialist practice in Sebring.
She told the Highlands News-Sun that patients with almost, but not all of the symptoms or risk factors have been “presumed positive” and told to go home and self-isolate, but were not tested.
That causes two problems, Arledge said: They aren’t documented as a positive case, so they don’t show up in official counts.
From March 15 to April 15, they had 25 patients who showed COVID-19 symptoms and were sent for tests, Arledge said. Only two were tested. One of the 25 patients — younger than 50, and taking an immunosuppressive drug — went to the Bahamas, was on a plane twice in a week, and arrived back in Orlando with fever and a cough. She went to a local emergency room on the way in from Orlando, Arledge said, where staff tested for the flu and told her to go home and go back to work in three days. Two weeks later, the patient went to her primary care physician and couldn’t get a test, Arledge said. She no longer had fever but had a cough and shortness of breath, so she was told to self-quarantine.
“I know 100% without a doubt in my mind that she would have been positive if she had been tested [immediately],” Arledge said. “To my knowledge, she still hasn’t been tested.”
Also, by not being a confirmed case, no one conducts a contract tracking study on them, to ensure everyone they came in contact with also gets tested.
Most, if not all of the patients at the practice where she works take prescriptions that suppress their immunity, putting them at risk.
If any of the patients get sick, Arledge said, the protocol states they need two negative tests to be allowed to return to the office. But they can’t even get one, she said.
“It’s scary and frustrating for us as healthcare workers and for our patients because they don’t know what to do. What are we supposed to do?” Arledge said. “I just hope that we start getting some answers and some correct numbers: a ballpark.”
Commissioner Don Elwell said Tuesday he had heard of a lot of people who have requested tests, get turned away, and told to self-quarantine for seven days.
“We are still seeing that happen, unfortunately,” Reiss said.
Why? Elwell asked. Reiss said each practice, lab and emergency room can interpret the CDC guidelines as to whether or not someone warrants a test.
Elwell asked Reiss about antibody testing, which would identify people believed to have acquired immunity to COVID-19. She said she had heard talk of it in professional circles, but nothing formal about it happening on the local level.
“Hopefully, that will happen soon,” Reiss said. She said the supply of COVID-19 tests is “decent, however we could always use more.”
Hospitals are using different methods, Reiss said, including the nasopharyngeal test, throat swab or saliva sample.
Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county is getting testing supplies daily to both hospitals, but Elwell told the Highlands News-Sun the county is “not exactly rolling around in supplies, it looks like.”
He said Hillsborough County has four drive-up sites now, though he doesn’t know if tests are free and if people must be symptomatic.
“It seems that’s the step we need to go to,” Elwell said, to get numbers up. Otherwise, he said, the numbers get skewed by having tested few people and only the worst of cases.
“We need to have good data. It’s ludicrous to not have the data,” Elwell said.
With the county facing the prospect of reopening next week, infections need to be going down, and there’s not enough data to show that, he said.