SEBRING — An unhappy revelation about novel coronavirus tests came from Florida Department of Health officials while at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
Not only has testing taken a few days, the state may be as much as a week or more behind in being able to gauge exactly how many people in the state have COVID-19.
However, they are catching up, said Patrick Hickey, environmental health director and epidemiologist for the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties.
“We have lab results pumping into the Health Department as we speak,” Hickey told commissioners.
In answers to commissioners, he said it’s safe to say that there are more positive cases in the county.
Mary Kay Burns, administrative director for the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties, said it’s her goal to let officials know about new cases before it hits social media.
Labs are supposed to give an hour of lag time to allow for notifications, especially for deaths, of which the county has had none.
Right now, the Florida Department of Health considers a person’s “infectious period” to start when they first show symptoms, Hickey said. From there, Health Department officials backtrack to determine how many people came in contact with that patient.
He said the “infectious period” may be redefined as time goes by, but the goal is to find anyone who may have been exposed and get them isolated.
Then, Hickey said, the Health Department looks into where that person was in the previous two weeks from having symptoms, in hopes of finding where he or she became infected.
How many tested in Highlands County? Hickey said up to 75, as of Tuesday.
Out of that, four have now tested positive.
Burns said the Health Department has brought in school nurses to help do contact investigations and find everyone who’s been exposed.
How long does a test take? Hickey said the Health Department sends test swabs to its laboratories in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville, which have the test kits on site that analyze the sample. They return results in 24 to 48 hours, he said.
The lag is with the private labs, brought in to help handle the load, Hickey said, with results coming back in approximately six days.
Two thirds of the tests are being done by private labs, but the highest risk patients are being sent to the state labs, he said, to generate results the fastest.
Hickey said, if a patient was a door greeter at a store, for example, the Health Department would consider that “low-risk” because of the limited amount of face-to-face time someone would have with that person.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if the tests are being overseen, both positive and negative, and Hickey said all tests — even those that are pending — have gone into a system to be monitored.
Hickey said another “hiccup” in reporting comes from some private providers thinking that the Health Department has to be the one to inform people of positive tests.
“Which is not the case. We don’t have to be the bearer of the news,” Hickey said.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked if the residential city of patients is being released. Hickey said that information is generated at the state level and very limited in demographic information, but cities have been only released recently.
The Health Department does provide addresses to Emergency Medical Services on positive cases and people that are tested, in case they respond to that address, he said.