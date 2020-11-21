SEBRING — It was bound to happen when the holidays rolled around. COVID-19 has forced the public to consider how we are spending Thanksgiving. There has been an “uptick in local cases,” said Dr. Victoria Hutto Selley, emergency room director of AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula.
Many states have either been put on lockdown again or the governors have placed restrictions on holiday gatherings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given guidelines on staying as safe from infection as possible.
“Everyone is craving fellowship, but we have to do it in a smart way,” Hutto Selley said.
The CDC guidelines state outdoor venues pose less risk than indoor gatherings, especially where ventilation is poor.
“What a wonderful time to choose an outdoor venue,” Hutto Selley said. “This is Florida, we have a lot of parks.”
Whichever venue you attend, the CDC and Hutto Selley say to wear masks all the time. The doctor practices what she preaches and said her family wears them.
“We wear them when we are out and about,” she said. She said she didn’t want anyone in her family to be responsible for getting others sick if they had been exposed.
Last week, the CDC announced masks protect the wearer from COVID-19.
While wearing a mask is a good idea, so is staying six feet apart from others, especially those who do not live in the same household.
The CDC considers a household as those people who live in the same household unit, while college students who are returning home for the holidays are considered a different household.
Washing hands for 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer when offered is another guideline put forth by the CDC.
When hosting a gathering, plan on using to-go containers and disposable utensils to limit contact. Open windows to increase ventilation or have the dinner outside and limit the number of guests. Clean high-touch surfaces and restrooms with disinfectant cleaner.
When attending a community event, Hutto Selley said to avoid contact with social distancing, wear a mask and limit the time you are in an enclosed space. While many have suggested to limit time at the gatherings, Hutto Selley said there is no magical number.
“Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings. Being within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more greatly increases the risk of becoming sick and requires a 14-day quarantine,” the CDC site states.
This year looks very different than our normal Thanksgiving. The CDC says there are people who should not go to public or private parties: those who have COVID-19, have symptoms, are waiting on test results, or have been exposed to someone who has had the virus in the past 14 days. People at risk of severe illness may want to pass on the turkey this year.
FaceTime and other apps are a good alternative to Thanksgiving gatherings.
“We have to hold vigilante,” Hutto Selley said.
To view the full CDC guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.