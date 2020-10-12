SEBRING — For some time the future of Homer’s Restaurant was questionable. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected the national hospitality industry. Homer’s was one of those businesses rumored to be for sale or to close permanently. When COVID-19 became a pandemic the doors closed.
Hundreds of restaurants continue to go out of business. The future of the buffet style restaurant became uncertain. Employees such as Anverdieu Jean, a chef in the kitchen, and others were left with this uncertainty, is there a future at the restaurant?
While the restaurant was closed a phone call from Mr. Homer to a family member of Mr. Jean brought a lifeline.
“When it was closing, he called my brother and asked do you want to take it over? Then my brother called me and said, ‘what do you want?’ I said, ‘Jump on it!’ (Then) family members were able to put whatever that we have together to make this happen.”
“We had a really good working relationship,” Mr. Jean contemplates. “When he would go on vacation he left me here to run the restaurant for him,” now restaurateur Anverdieu Jean said.
Thanks to their efforts and Homer wanting to continue the legacy, the journey of the all you can eat buffet and the familiar Sunday Brunch continues. Recently, Mr. Jean held a job fair with more than 50 interviewees arriving for work. He hired 21 employees just for the kitchen. Some have worked at the restaurant on and off for 20 years, such as Robert Murphy a longtime employee. “I am returning, been working here on-and-off for 20 years.”
Homer’s is to some more than a restaurant, it is a local staple that many residents of the area and snowbirds considered their second home or at least their primary destination. A place to enjoy with family and friends and some consider employees of Homer’s to be like family. A family tradition is the theme amongst employees.
A familiar face, Debbie Johnson said, “I’m excited and looking forward to the people and the job.” Vera Rocco shares the same enthusiasm, “Looking forward to seeing our regular guest come back and making new family members.”
The anticipated reopening is planned for today. When the restaurant opens Mr. Jean assured that precautions are being taken to protect guests from COVID-19. He is taking the necessary additional steps by adding rope and stanchion around the buffet areas to enforce social distancing while guests get their food on the buffet stations. Disposable gloves and hand sanitizers are available before one enters the buffet stations and also mask provided at the entrance to guest who do not have one. They will request masks to be worn inside, except while seated to dine. Seating will also be according to social distancing regulations.
Monday continues Homer’s odyssey; the same comfort food menu and new items such as Gator nuggets and Ox tail on Sundays will help to continue new memories and traditions for guests at this happy family friendly destination.