SEBRING — While there is still much that is unknown about COVID-19, officials can agree that it is up to everyone to use social distancing and use extra precautions to stay safe, including staying at home. Businesses are no exceptions to the rules. Providing a safe or as-safe-as-possible environment for their employees is imperative, that goes for the big box stores to a small office with just a few people.
The Results Companies reopened at 8 a.m. Monday after deep, professional cleaning and sanitizing in the large office at 3310 U.S. 27 in Sebring. The business closed at 5 p.m. Friday as a result of an employee who became concerned that he/she may have contracted coronavirus, according to Lori Brown, chief experience officer of The Results Company.
“At this time we do not have confirmation of any positive results within our locations,” Brown said in an email. “Since end of March when the employee was last on site, no other employees have expressed any concern of having contracted the COVID-19 virus. Since the beginning of this COVID-19 outbreak, the company has been taking fastidious precautions; sanitation wipes located throughout the sites, social distancing within the entire facility, extra cleaning schedules , as well as professionally applied weekly electrostatic sprays, all measures to help prevent the spread of any illness.”
Brown said the large office is sufficient to use the six feet guidelines for social distancing. The facility has three shifts and a capacity of 298 employees, however, Brown said there is only 120 people on site at a time. Signs around the facility have signs in various areas to remind people about social distancing and precautions.
Brown said there was still no word on test results for the employee.
“We believe the employee is doing fine at this time but have not had confirmation of any illness,” Brown said.
Working from home is a consideration.
“We are surveying our employees around Work at Home to see if it is a viable option for them ,” Brown said. “As well ,we will support an agent's decision to take leave if that is what they choose. We have communicated to all our employees the need for them to be fully comfortable within their work surroundings before coming to work in any of our locations. Sebring has been a great market for us and we appreciate the understanding of our employees during this time, as our main goal is to ensure their continued health and safety.”
Rumors also circulated over the weekend about one of the county's Walmart locations having an employee who tested positive.
Senior Manager Casey Staheli, national media relations at Walmart, said the company is routing concerns of COVID-19 at specific stores to the local Florida Departments of Health. Emails were sent to the Florida Department of Health as well as the Highlands County Department of Health. As of press time, there had been no communication.
Staheli said Walmart will be taking temperatures of employees as they come into work and offering masks and gloves.
Cleaning procedures, sneeze guards and social distancing are a part of their safety protocols. Installing the sneeze guards may take about 2-3 weeks before installed.