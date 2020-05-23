As residents anxiously await the start of Phase 2 of Florida’s reopening, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County reached 111 as of Friday’s update. No additional deaths have been reported with the total remaining at 8. The number of hospitalizations also remains unaltered at 36 with 35 residents and 1 non-resident.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 3,637 with 3,521 negative tests results of which 59 are non-Florida residents. One result has come back inconclusive and three are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 3.1%.
Of the 111 positive cases in Highlands County, 110 are residents and 1 non-resident. The cases include 56 male and 54 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
Florida Department of Health is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 36 Hispanic, 66 non-Hispanic and eight unknown/no data. The cases by race are 62 white, 26 black, 20 other and two unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases in Florida is nearing the 50,000 mark. Florida has 49,451 confirmed cases, a 776 increase since Thursday; 1,301 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 46, bringing the total to 1,190.
Miami-Dade’s numbers continue to climb and remain the leader in the state for positive cases with 16,522 confirmed and 614 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,577,758 with 94,729 deaths and 298,418 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 5,128,492 with 333,489 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.