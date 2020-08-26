SEBRING — In the last four weeks, state officials received 15 complaints of bars in Highlands County not complying with guidelines for safe reopening.
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) investigated and issued three of them with notices of non-compliance, according to Patrick R. Farason, DBPR’s deputy communications director. As of press time, Farason had not named those three establishments, or said when or if they came into compliance.
He added that none of those establishments were shut down, however.
Farason said via email that DBPR has issued a total of nine emergency suspension orders (ESO) statewide since June 23, but none of them came from Highlands County.
Five months ago, on March 20, Gov. DeSantis told bars and nightclubs to stop serving alcohol as part of his emergency executive order to stop the spread of the virus. Executive Order 20-71 directed all restaurants and food establishments within the state to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers, as well as all gyms and fitness clubs to close.
At that time, Florida had only 583 cases in the state, but that number was up 100 people from the previous 24 hours. The state had 10 deaths then, too.
On June 5, DeSantis lifted his on-premises alcohol prohibition everywhere but in South Florida, the area hardest hit by the pandemic. Indoor customer occupancy was limited to 50% and only table service — no one at the bar.
Bars were forced to close again on June 26, after Florida’s coronavirus cases totaled slightly more than 114,000.
On Tuesday, two months later, the Florida Department of Health reported 605,502 cases statewide, with a death toll of 10,580.
Highlands County's total Tuesday was 1,747 cases with 57 deaths.
In recent weeks, readers of the Highlands News-Sun have complained that certain local establishments, known for serving primarily alcohol, but also food, have had full parking lots and patrons entering or leaving with little evidence of having face masks with them or having used them while there.
Without confirmation from the DBPR, the Highlands News-Sun has opted not to publish specifics of those allegations.
Owners and operators of bars and taverns throughout Florida and the nation have complained about being unfairly singled-out while other businesses have been allowed to return to a limited or full capacity.
However, infectious disease specialists have pointed out that certain venues provide a “petri dish” that can spread the disease easily among patrons, and put bars at the top of that list.
Dr. Ogechika Alozie was a member of the Texas Medical Association committee that created a COVID-19 risk scale for various day-to-day activities and recreational social events. In a recent interview with NPR, he said that the riskiest venues include cruise ships, jails and prisons, factories, and unfortunately for Florida’s tourist-based economy, bars.
On a 1-9 scale, with 9 being the riskiest, bars share that high ranking with attending a large music concert, a stadium sports event or a religious service with 500 or more worshipers.
Other high-risk activities, rated 8, include eating at a buffet, working out at a gym and going to an amusement park or to a movie theater.
Moderate-high risks, rated 7, include going to a hair salon or barbershop, eating inside a restaurant, attending a wedding or a funeral, traveling by plane, playing basketball or football and hugging or shaking hands when greeting someone.
Moderate risks, rated 5-6, include having dinner at someone else’s house or attending a backyard barbecue; going to the beach; shopping at a mall; sending kids to school, camp or daycare; working a week in an office building; swimming in a public pool, or visiting an elderly relative at their home.
Grocery shopping, going to a library or museum, eating on a restaurant deck or patio, and spending an hour at a playground were all rated among “low-moderate” risks (3-4).
At the bottom of the list is opening your mail (rated 1) along with getting restaurant takeout, pumping gasoline, playing tennis or going camping (all rated 2).
Farason said DBPR Secretary Halsey W. Beshears “remains focused on setting a responsible path to a safe reopening as swiftly as possible.”
Beshears, Farason said, has met recently with representatives of bars and breweries across Florida, and has taken their feedback into consideration.
“While no timeframe for reopening is certain, Secretary Beshears understands the urgency advocated by business owners in these recent meetings,” Farason said.