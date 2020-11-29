A bullying unappreciative partner. There’s no other way to describe it.
Most of our employees are unaware I am not the sole owner of D-R Media. This column will likely come as a shock.
Our readers, customers and suppliers are also unaware I have a silent partner. This column, this time, may not be the best way to break the news, but there is no good time for unpleasant news.
I have a 40% partner in D-R Media. He’s mostly a silent partner. But I feel the constant pressure to perform.
Unfortunately for me, I didn’t ask for him as a partner. I was required to take him on when I launched the company. He gets 40% of the profits and I get 60%. I put up 100% of the capital. He put up none.
I do all the work. All the sleepless nights. All the difficult product decisions. All the difficult customer decisions. All the difficult employee conversations. As my 40% partner, he does none of the work.
He’s regularly looking over my shoulder, constantly sticking his nose into business operations, giving me “suggestions” on how D-R Media should conduct its business. When I ask for help, he doesn’t return my phone calls or emails.
I carry all the “it is three o’clock in the morning and can’t go back to sleep” stress. He carries none.
I try every week to visit each office. He’s never been to any of our offices. Never met with a single employee.
During a difficult economic year like this year, I put up $500,000, saved over a lifetime, to try and keep as many jobs as possible. My partner didn’t put in a single dime.
I carry 100% of the downside. My 40% partner carries none of the downside.
With luck and good health, I will be running D-R Media another 20 years. But if I ever chose to sell D-R Media, my partner receives a share of the sale proceeds, too.
A 40% partner. Despite not putting in any money. Despite not working in the business. Despite not helping out in times of trouble.
It’s distressing. There is nothing I can do to get rid of my 40% partner.
My 40% partner is the government.
Like every small business owner, we have a silent, but always present 40% government partner who feels entitled to 40% of any profits we make. Plus, our partner feels entitled to a big part of the sale proceeds if we sell the business.
America is about to have a discussion about what tax rates are fair.
Many of the Democrats think the government should be a 50% or 60% partner in my business. Is that fair?
Many Republicans think the government should be a 40% partner in my business but only a 20% partner in Google’s and WalMart’s businesses. This tax disadvantage to small business was magnified by the 2017 tax law passed by Republicans. Is that fair?
Small business creates almost two-thirds of all new private sector jobs and is about half of all private sector employment. I believe both parties take small business for granted. As a resource to be used up by the government.
Is the government responsible for 20%, 40% or 60% of the success of a small business? Should all businesses be taxed at the same effective net tax rate no matter their size or political contributions?
What’s fair?
Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .