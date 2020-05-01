SEBRING — What will elected officials decide on reopening Highlands County?
You’ll have to wait until Tuesday to find out, said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski. The Board of County Commission won’t make any changes before Tuesday’s meeting.
“Does the county have authority to make independent decisions? Yes, but [we] have to follow the state guidelines,” Rybinski said. “But if anything [we] have to go with stricter [rules], not weaker.”
The County Commission’s regular meeting will be at 9 a.m., online at bit.ly/HCFLMeeting. Participants can type in questions as they think of them, although they take 15 seconds to appear, Rybinski said. She said people should listen carefully: Commissioners and staff can read the questions and may answer them as part of discussion.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-112 and announced a gradual re-opening of Florida businesses beginning Monday, May 4, in all Florida counties except for Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward, which will be phased in at a later date. The order permits restaurants to open indoor seating at 25% capacity with six-foot distancing between tables and parties no larger than 10. It also allows for outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing.
Officials with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association thanked DeSantis for “his measured and thoughtful approach to safely reopening Florida businesses.”
Executive Order 20-71 on March 20 blocked restaurants statewide from serving food in their dining rooms.
“We’re just doing takeout and delivery for the name to stay alive,” said Dimitri Panos, owner of Dimitri’s in Sebring. “[That’s] not even paid one tenth of the bills.”
He had funds saved up from the busy winter season to survive through summer, he said, but with only being able to seat 32 of his 130 capacity, he won’t be able to schedule more than 20 of his 60 employees — at half-time, rotating shifts. He’ll have a smaller menu, for now, he said, and will use one last weekend to repaint bathrooms and, unless it rains, the deck dining area before Tuesday.
Maria Tsakalos, owner of Olympic Restaurant in Avon Park, is not “100% sure” how well 25% capacity will work. She was busy Thursday afternoon updating a website for online ordering, which has been a staple of her business during the “lockdown.”
Tsakalos said she will reopen her dining room Monday, with Plexiglas partitions between booths and less staff, which she hates to do right now, but must.
“I’m the captain of the boat,” Tsakalos said. “I have to keep it sailing.”