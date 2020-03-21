SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health has issued a few important tips to follow when it comes to COVID-19 prevention and testing.
If you do have or believe you have COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure, call ahead to your primary care physician first. If you don’t have a primary care physician, you can call DOH Highlands at 863-386-6040 or Central Florida Health Care at 863-452-3000.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County does not currently offer mass drive-thru testing.
The CDC is still recommending social distancing. This is defined by DOH as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately six feet) from others when possible.” A congregate setting may include crowded public spaces such as shopping malls or shopping centers, movie theaters and stadiums/sports complexes.
For general questions about COVID-19, call 866-779-6121 or visit COVID-19 web page. The call center is available 24 hours a day and the web page is updated twice a day at noon and 7 p.m.