LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid is known for many things, including murals, caladiums, agriculture and clowns. The colorful American Clown Museum and its equally colorful clowns are a major part of why Lake Placid was named “Most Interesting Town” by Reader’s Digest in 2012.
In mid-March, Toby’s Clown Alley was forced to close for the COVID-19 pandemic, as many other locations were. Rather than standing idly by waiting for permission to open back up, clowns and volunteers rolled up their sleeves and decided a major face lift was in order. The museum will reopen on July 1; though an earlier date was attempted, some small delays were inevitable.
“It was time,” Sandra “Giggles” Pelsky said. “We hadn’t remodeled since the grand opening of the museum in January 2010 and longer for the gift shop.”
The museum offers skits and plays for tour buses and thousands of clown-related items for thousands of enthusiasts each year. With no one to entertain, the gift shop, the office and as bathroom were gutted. Timmy “Munchie” Bunton and his parents, Chuck and Kim, tore up and reapplied the flooring in the alley. They spackled, scraped and painted everything, making it look brand new. Timmy and Chuck volunteered many hours despite working full-time “essential” jobs.
“We have always been big supporters of the Toby’s Clowns,” Kim Bunton said. My sons were Jr. Joeys. It was a good way to honor Toby and give back to the community.”
Pelsky said others that rolled up their sleeves were Christine “Krikitt” Gribenas, Larry “Snuffy” Smith and Esther “Loopy Lane.” She also said the many volunteers gave the museum a thorough spring cleaning.
“I am real proud of the way it turned out,” Pelsky said. “It is very bright and cheery. It really shows off the items in the museum and the gift shop.”
Caleigh Bird is a new artist in Lake Placid who also put her time and talents to the improvement efforts. She painted Keith “Toby the Clown” Stokes, the founder of the museum, on the front entrance of the museum. Bird said she did not get the chance to meet “Toby,” as he died in March 2019; she received inspiration from the other clowns.
Adult classes to learn the art of clowning will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 20-22 and Feb. 21-23. For more information or for tours, call 863-465-2920.