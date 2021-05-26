LAKE PLACID — On Saturday afternoon, Toby’s Clown Museum hosted a kid’s carnival, open to everyone in the community. The carnival was a celebration of sorts as the restrictions of COVID are lessening. Clowns dressed in bright colors with bright wigs and red noses practiced the art of clowning with kids as their parents watched with smiles.
“It was good for all of us,” Sandy “Giggles” Pelski said. “Us clowns haven’t dressed up for almost a year due to COVID-19. The kids loved it. We had a fantastic turnout.”
There were many activities, such as a cornhole toss and a small Plinko board, Bucket Dunk and duck ponds. The games were appropriate for all ages, Pelski said.
The games were played with a different number of tickets that were budget-friendly at 50 cents each. These tickets were bought when families first walked to the back of the college building. “Raggles” the clown had the responsibility of the ticket booth.
There were many times if one of the kids didn’t have any tickets the clowns would still let them play, Pelski said. The clowns didn’t turn anyone away.
“We were just there to have fun,” Pelskki said.
Tickets were also sold for a raffle to win a giant teddy bear. The families had to buy a minimum of two tickets for the same price to put into the bear raffle.
This event was a fundraiser for the museum, but it was more of a celebration of the slow lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Pelski said the clowns had been collecting giveaways over the past year and they had a lot to give.
Esther “Loopy Lane” Lane, one of the clowns at the clown school, said she was there “to help the community, and to keep Toby’s vision alive.”
Many people who attended the carnival saw the flyers around town and decided they would go.
There were also many other things to be enjoyed by the children like face painting and balloon making. Patrons could also go into the college to look around at the store and the museum, which is packed with clown history past and present.
Stuffed animals were available for purchase in various sizes and prices.
They also had refreshments for the patrons available including “Dilly Dogs,” which were hot dogs and chili dogs. The Clown College also had hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and pulled pork. To go with the hot dogs and hamburgers, they had a large variety of chips and drinks. This was all cooked by Chuck Bunton and Timmy “Munchie” Bunton and served by Kim Bunton.