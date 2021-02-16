In this March 15, 2017 file photo, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Coral Springs, asks a question about a concealed weapons bill during a meeting of the criminal justice subcommittee in Tallahassee, Fla. Moskowitz, who heads Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, told the USA Today Network that an official announcement of his departure is expected by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor was scheduled to hold a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 afternoon, where he will likely be asked questions about the pending departure.