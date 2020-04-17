LAKE PLACID — In one of the shortest meeting ever recorded, the Lake Placid Town Council held its regular meeting Monday evening at the Government Center using social distancing, of course. The council members and few staff that had to be there, were at least 10 feet apart. Mayor John Holbrook thanked everyone at the end, stating the participants were setting a good example for the town residents. The meeting took less than 10 minutes to complete. There were two swearing ins and a consent agenda item. Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman performed the swearing in of incumbents Ray Royce and Charles Wilson III.
Royce was sworn in once again as a councilman for a four-year term. Currently, Royce also holds the position of vice mayor.
“The vice mayor is elected by the Town Council each May of the election year, so that will be on next month’s agenda,” Hapeman said.
Wilson was also sworn in for a four-year term. He was originally appointed to take over then-Councilwoman Arlene Tuck’s seat when she left the council to run for county commissioner in the fall of 2018.
Royce and Wilson both ran unopposed.
In other action, council unanimously approved Consent Agenda One, which included an item for assisting in the AdventHealth Lake Placid in the fight against COVID-19. The measure would allow medical personnel sleeping quarters in the Government Center’s Community Room and access to the kitchen as well, if needed.
In the agenda packet was a letter from AdventHealth Lake Placid Vice President and Administrator Denise Grimsley to Town Administrator Phil Williams that stated:
“AdventHealth Lake Placid is in the process of formulating our surge plan for COVID-19. As part of Phase 2 of our plan we are requesting permission to utilize the Town Hall area to house additional staff during that time. AdventHealth will furnish sleeping cots for these employees. All indications from modeling predict this time to be the end of April or the first of May.”
The agenda item shows the details and access to the facility will be under the direction on Williams. One of the upsides to the building was it had the potential of becoming a shelter of sorts.