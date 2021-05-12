LAKE PLACID — Town employees who complete their COVID-19 shots will get a $50 bonus, now that Town Administrator Phil Williams has convinced four council members to accept the idea.
“I ask the council if we can give a $50 bonus to employees as an incentive,” Williams said when introducing what he admitted was a “controversial” idea at Monday’s regular Town Council meeting.
“Is this appropriate?” Council Member Greg Sapp asked Williams, “Is it appropriate?”
“It is legal,” Williams countered good-naturedly, noting that COVID-19 vaccination incentives have been introduced elsewhere.
Councilman Ray Royce said Williams’ proposal was similar to actions private businesses take to urge their employees to eat healthy, quit smoking, or lose weight.
“If we’re not requiring vaccinations and staff members are willing to do this — and prove the likelihood that they’re not going to be impacted by something like that — then it’s well worth the $50,” Royce said.
Councilwoman Debra Worley worried that staff urged on by the bonus might be sickened, albeit temporarily, by the second shot.
“The only concern I have is that I got really sick after my second shot,” Worley said. “I was so sick, I couldn’t even walk. But I would encourage people to get the shot, I want people to get vaccinated. I want us to get this thing under control.”
Sapp said he didn’t want the council to overreach in the lives of town workers. “I think it’s more a personal choice,” he said. “It’s already a free shot. I just don’t know if incentivizing it is the appropriate thing to do from the council perspective.”
Councilman Charlie Wilson liked the idea, saying healthy employees are good for the town’s budget. “It saves potential costs on the health insurance premiums that the town pays,” Wilson said.
In the end, Sapp voted along with Royce, Worley and Wilson to approve the bonus.
Williams said the bonuses — if all 47 employees receive the vaccine — will cost the town $2,350. “The amount of employees vaccinated at this date is undetermined,” he said, “but proof of both shots would be required for employees to be eligible for the bonus.”
Williams told the Highlands News-Sun that he had considered making employee COVID shots mandatory, but “staff disagreed and I listened. This incentive is intended for my part as a ‘Thank you’ to each employee who values his or her health enough to stay healthy,” he said.