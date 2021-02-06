AVON PARK — The Treasure Chest Thrift & Consignment Stores are filled with treasures, but none are as valuable as its volunteers. Between the store on 7 Jim Rodgers Ave. and 106 N. Railroad Ave., the volunteers logged some 375 hours last month.
Treasure Chest’s success is imperative as it is a main funding source for Hands for Homeless, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Hands for Homeless assists people with various needs from filling out job applications, providing backpacks and shoes and socks, showers and laundry and has a food pantry five days a week.
The thrift stores are open from 8 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Hands for Homeless Executive Director Jane Breylinger said she would like to open more days and will if they get more volunteers.
“We had to add the Rodgers Avenue because we outgrew the other one so fast,” she said. “We were blessed with donations. The volunteers keep things organized and keep the organization going.”
Hands for Homeless has a feeding program where anyone can get a good, hot meal at Union Church on 106 N. Butler Ave. Hands for Homeless has had to increase their feeding day to four days because of the coronavirus.
“COVID-19 is a chain reaction,” she said. “People are not getting enough hours at work or cannot work at all. They still have to pay the rent or mortgage, put gas in their cars and the food part suffers. The food need has increased in my area by five times. We used to feed 1,000 people a month, now it’s five times that.”
Breylinger said the volunteers turn the donations into food because the sales will generate money to buy meat and fresh produce. There are also volunteers who help with the meal preparation, pantry and all aspects of the organization. The volunteers come from all walks of life; one volunteer was formerly homeless.
“They are God’s hands and feet in the community,” Breylinger said. “The volunteers enable Chef Jason Lyons to prepare good meals that taste good for our community. Anyone can cook healthy, but it’s not always tasty.”
Erma Isaacson and her husband Roy volunteer together. They have been with Hands for Homeless for the past eight years.
“We enjoy it. We get up and look forward to it,” Erma said. “We enjoy the camaraderie. We like helping others.”
Erma said they feel safe to volunteer during a pandemic because they wear masks and the customers do too. They provide masks if customers don’t have one.
“People should volunteer and make friends while you work for a good cause,” Erma said. “I like it because my husband and I do it together.”
The couple has no plans to stop volunteering but Erma said they are getting older and it is a possibility.
Feeding Tampa Bay has told Breylinger that one in every six people have food insecurity and may be unsure of where their next meal is coming from. The food pantry is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Union Church, and the lunches are served from 10:30 a.m. to about noon Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturdays.
Hands for Homeless is run by a very diverse board of directors. They are: President Aaron Jahjah, Vice President Charlene Edwards, Secretary Stephanie Courtney, Treasurer Carol-Ann Breton, Director Nancy Ginorio, Director Neomi Vazquez and Director George Karos.
For more information or to volunteer, call 863-212-8941.