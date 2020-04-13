ISTANBUL — Turkey introduced a lockdown over the weekend that took many by surprise, since the country had previously adopted a more relaxed approach to fighting the coronavirus than its neighbors in Europe and the Mideast.
The sudden announcement of a 48-hour curfew in 31 cities, including Ankara and Istanbul, on Friday evening led to crowds rushing to grocery stores to panic-buy provisions. Many ignored social distancing rules and were not wearing mandatory masks.
Prior to the declaration, a curfew had been imposed on those under 20 and over 65, crucially exempting most of the workforce as Turkey sought to keep its beleaguered economy on track. It's still not clear what will happen Monday, when the short-term lockdown is set to expire.
Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the pandemic, relying on a strategy of limiting access and mobility nationwide that until Friday stopped well short of a mandatory lockdown.
Citing economic concerns, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has resisted calls for more drastic measures. But with the number of infections rising sharply — and likely still weeks away from their peak in the country — many believe he will not be able to hold off declaring a permanent lockdown much longer.
Confirmed infections in Turkey have jumped to over 52,000 with more than 1,100 deaths since the first case was announced on March 11, prompting the World Health Organization to warn last week that it was "alarmed that Turkey has seen a dramatic increase in virus spread over the last week."
Erdogan has repeatedly called on Turks to observe their "own state of emergency" by staying at home voluntarily, but has also said the country would consider tighter measures if those in place fail to curb the contagion.
Authorities have closed schools, cafes, nightclubs and barber shops, and cancelled sports events and prayers at mosques. The government has banned anyone 65 or older — the most vulnerable to the disease — from leaving home and later extended the ban to people under 20 after many youth, falsely believing they were safe from the virus, continued to socialize.
At least 156 towns or villages have been placed under quarantine, with residents unable to leave their homes. Face masks are now compulsory in public places such as supermarkets, and the government is distributing them free of charge.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said more than 6,000 elderly have been fined and 149 more prosecuted nationwide for violating the age-related curfew, along with some 3,000 fines and 102 prosecutions for young people. On Sunday, the ministry said 18,770 people had been penalized for breaching the weekend curfew.
In Istanbul's Esenyurt district, police twice raided a coffeehouse that reopened clandestinely despite the ban and detained 14 people, the private DHA news agency reported.