Highlands County had an increase of 10 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Monday virus update. The county has seen a total of 7,111 cases, which consists of 7,042 residents and 69 non-residents.
The county processed just 95 resident tests and the day’s positivity rate was 9.47%, which is the highest seen since Wednesday.
Deaths remained at 298 in the county and hospitalizations climbed one to 559. The Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration showed 37 hospitalized Monday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is the same number as Sunday.
According to FDOH, Highlands County did not give any vaccines on Sunday and has vaccinated a total of 11,524 people, although reporting lag times frequently have FDOH underreporting the actual number of vaccines given in the county. There have been 7,824 people who have received the first shot and 3,700 have received both shots.
The state saw an increase of 4,151 cases and had an additional 161 deaths. Florida has a total of 1,872,923 cases, with 1,838,745 resident cases and 34,178 non-resident cases.
Of the new cases, 504 (12%) were seen in children age 14 and younger. The median age for new cases was 39 for the fifth straight day.
Florida’s numbers do show the typical ‘Sunday lag’ as just 60,321 resident tests were processed Sunday, marking the second day in the last two weeks the state failed to process more than 75,000 tests. The other was Sunday, Feb. 14.
Florida did see a slight rise in the positivity rate to 6.82%, which is the highest since the 6.85% seen on Feb. 14.
Resident deaths climbed past the 30,000 — at 30,065 — and non-resident deaths climbed two to 530 for a total of 30,595.
FDOH reports show just 3,048 vaccines administered in the state on Sunday, which is by far the lowest number in the past two weeks. Vaccine distribution problems caused by storms throughout the country delayed most shipments.
COVID numbers continue to look better across the nation, as the United States bears down on 500,000 deaths. The number of new cases continues to drop, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report showed a total of 58,429 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of 64,301 is the lowest seen since Oct. 23.
Hospitalizations have dropped for 40 straight days and there are 56,159 currently hospitalized, while deaths also dropped for the day, with 1,286 reported.
Testing is at its lowest rate since October, while the country’s positivity rate has trickled down to 6.06%.
Early numbers on Monday looked good, as California reported 4,665 new cases and 233 deaths. Arizona reported 1,507 new cases and subtracted three deaths from its total due to what the Arizona Department of Health Services called “death certificate matching.”
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 28.17 million cases and had 499,779 virus deaths.
Globally, there have been 111.7 million cases and 2.47 million deaths.