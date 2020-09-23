SEBRING — Nationwide, the coronavirus death toll went over 200,000 as Florida had 99 more resident deaths in the daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 2,470 more cases for a total of 687,909 who have been infected with a total of 13,416 Florida resident deaths over the course of the pandemic.
Highlands County added 23 cases for a total of 2,104 with the number of deaths remaining at 81. The median age for Highlands’ new cases is 47. The age group with the largest number of new cases is 55-64 with seven. There was one new case in the 0-4 age group.
The age group of 25-34 still has the highest number of positive cases through the pandemic with 345 local cases; the second highest age group is 55-64 years of age with 316.
Currently, Highlands has 28 hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is an increase of four from yesterday’s count.
Okeechobee County had 25 new cases and a total of 133 cases in the past six days.
Hardee County had seven new cases and Glades County had two new cases in the Tuesday update from the Health Department.
For the second day in a row, DeSoto, Hendry and Lafayette counties had no new cases.
Highlands County’s previous day’s testing results has been under the state average nearly every day, but in the latest numbers it was above the 5.83% state positivity rate with a positivity rate of 9.7%.
Okeechobee’s spike of new cases drove its previous day positivity rate up to 36.23%.
In Florida, there have been 5,503 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 44 deaths from the Monday count.
Statewide, there are 2,322 people hospitalized with the primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is an increase of 56 from the Monday count.
Nationwide, there have been 6,867,960 coronavirus cases with 200,005 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 31,389,682 cases with 965,893 deaths.