Highlands County’s COVID-19 numbers were a bit better on Thursday afternoon than the previous day as shown by the Florida Department of Health daily coronavirus report. The daily positivity rate went down and there were no new deaths reported.
The county’s new cases came down by three to 18. The new cases brought the cumulative total to 7,570. Residents made up 7,487 cases and 83 non-residents comprised the rest of the infections.
The deaths remained at 314.
FDOH shows 93 new cases over the past seven days, for a daily average of 13.28 cases.
Testing was up with 330 processed tests with 311 negative results. The daily positivity rate was an improved 5.76%.
FDOH shows there have been 596 hospitalizations in total, or 8% of all cases. On Thursday afternoon there were 34 people in the hospital being treated primarily for COVID, one more than the previous day, per the Agency for Health Care Administration.
Long-term care facilities have seen 665 cases of infection. FDOH reports there has been 83 deaths of either staff or residents from the facilities, which has remained steady. Cases from Corrections have reached 124 people who contracted the virus.
The daily median age rose by a dozen years to 62 years of age. The overall median age is still 52 years old.
Florida added 5,773 new cases of infection to its tally for a Thursday total of 2,027,429 cases. Of those cases, 1,989,922 were residents who were infected and 37,507 non-residents who had COVID.
Florida also had 109 new deaths reported overnight due to COVID: 107 deaths from residents and two from non-residents. The cumulative death toll is 33,589. The deaths are divided by 32,957 residents and 632 non-residents.
Testing was up by several thousand tests to 103,973 with 98,170 negative results. The result was a positivity rate of 5.86%, slightly better than Wednesday’s rate.
Florida has had 10,987 deaths of either staff or residents of long-term care facilities to date.
Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said via a video that the age eligibility for coronavirus vaccines has been lowered to 40 and up starting Monday, March 29. As of Monday, April 5, anyone 18 or older who wants a COVID vaccine can get one. DeSantis cited the success of the vaccine program thus far with being able to open the vaccines up to all adults one month earlier than the Federal government’s target of May 1.
Cases bounced up in the United States on Wednesday, with a reported 63,206 cases. That’s 7,000 more than the current rolling seven-day average and just over 11,000 more than the seven-day average of a week ago.
Deaths also rose, with a reported 1,269, which is 300 more than the current seven-day average.
Testing has remained fairly consistent over the past two weeks and the positivity rate for the day of 3.86% was a shade higher than averages of the last two weeks.
Michigan is trending upwards, with 5,224 cases reported Thursday, which is the highest number of cases seen in a single day this year. The state hadn’t seen 5,000 cases in a day since Dec. 11.
California reported 2,251 new cases and 241 deaths on Thursday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.05 million cases and had 545,895 deaths.
Globally, there have been 125.2 cases and 2.75 million deaths.