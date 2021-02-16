A coach delivers passengers to the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport, London, Monday Feb. 15, 2021 where they will remain during a 10 day quarantine period after returning to England from one of 33 “red list” countries. New regulations now in force require anyone who has been in a ‘high-risk’ location to enter England through a designated port and have pre-booked a package to stay at one of the Government’s managed quarantine facilities.