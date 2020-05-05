SEBRING — United Way of Central Florida held two Highlands County mobile food pantries that served 605 families on Friday.
The distribution sites were at Central Florida Health Care in Avon Park and the Bountiful Blessings Teen Center in Sebring.
About 30 United Way volunteers distributed more than 16,000 pounds of frozen meat, cheese and seafood along with lettuce, blueberries and pineapple at the two sites.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic support at both locations in addition to volunteer assistance.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop, County Commissioner Don Elwell, Sheriff Paul Blackman, School Board Member Jan Shoop and School Superintendent Brenda Longshore were among the spirited volunteer force.