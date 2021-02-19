SEBRING — The COVID-19 daily vaccine reports can be difficult to understand. State governments rely on the federal COVID data, while county governments rely on the state data and it trickles down to the local municipalities, which rely on the county COVID reports. The one problem is the numbers seldom agree.
The most glaring example is Highlands County’s vaccine reports that differs from the Florida Department of Health reports. The Highlands County Board of County Commission has been vaccinating by appointment at the former JCPenney in Lakeshore Mall, called a Point of Distribution (POD) on Thursdays and Saturdays.
According to their social media posts, the county POD gave 1,499 vaccines on Feb. 11 and the FDOH vaccine report from Tuesday shows 1,336 vaccines given in the entire county.
The HCBoCC reported 1,105 shots on Saturday, while the FDOH report is showing 1,068. The FDOH routinely adjusts the vaccine counts to reflect the actual shots given within days.
It is important to understand that not all shots in the county are given by the BoCC. The vaccine is also given by hospitals who have the ability to vaccinate those they deem vulnerable. Recently, Winn-Dixie in Sebring and the two Publix Pharmacies in Sebring and the Publix Pharmacy in Lake Placid have been inoculating against COVID as well.
The Highlands County Department of Health is also giving some vaccines, Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski explained. So, getting a shot in the county is not necessarily the same as getting a shot from the county.
“State strike teams also administer the vaccine to qualified residents in assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities in our community,” Rybinski said. “It is also important to note that the information entered into Florida Shots may take a few days to be updated and reflected in the state’s vaccine county report, which is why the reports can differ.”
Rybinki also said that each patient’s vaccine is registered before they leave the POD. Lag times and reporting deadlines can effect the vaccines shown on the FDOH reports. Lag times, data dumps and reporting times can also create differences in reports of daily new cases, positivity rates and deaths.
Deaths can take weeks to be reported on FDOH’s daily reports.
Florida Department of Emergency Management has stated there may be a delay in vaccine supply due to winter storms. The HCBoCC has started making appointments for Saturday based on the scheduled vaccine delivery, if the delay affects the appointments for Saturday, they may have to reschedule some of the appointments.
Appointments should be obtained through myvaccine.fl.gov/.