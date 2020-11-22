COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to skyrocket, with another new record being set on Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 195,542 new cases on the day. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., there have been a total of 12.04 million cases in the United States, with roughly one-fourth of them occurring this month.
There are more than 82,000 currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is also an all-time high.
The lone bit of good news is that testing was also at an all-time high, with the COVID Tracking Project showing 1.917 million tests on Friday.
Deaths are also increasing but are still short of the numbers seen in the spring. The U.S. has now seen 255,098 COVID-related deaths.
The news was a little better in Florida, although the state’s new cases totaled 8,409, bringing the total to 931,827.
The positivity rate for new cases was 6.79% and the state has processed more than 100,000 tests in each of the last three days, after testing more than 100,000 people just once in the preceding 11 days.
The median age of new cases was 40 for the third straight day and the past two weeks has seen the median age stay consistent, ranging from 38 to 41 years of age.
There were 41 resident deaths, bringing the total to 17,930 Florida residents to have died since the beginning of the pandemic. There was an additional non-resident death to raise that number to 222 for a total of 18,152.
The biggest increase in new cases was once again Miami-Dade County, with 1,890, while Broward County saw 973 new cases and Palm Beach County increased 578 cases. Hillsborough County added 462 cases, Orange County saw an increase of 378 cases, Duval County increased 369 and Pinellas County added 312 cases. Lee County increased 291 cases and there were an additional 11 counties that saw an increase of at least 100 new cases, including Polk County, which saw 164.
The news was a little better in Highlands County, which saw an increase of 32 new cases, bringing the total to 3,479. While the number of new cases was less than half of the previous day, testing was also down roughly the same amount. The county’s positivity rate for new cases was 10.51%, which is slightly lower than were seen the two previous days.
There was one additional death, raising the total to 138.
There were two new cases in long-term care facilities, which brings the total to 440. The county’s rate of 13% of cases being related to a long-term care facility is more than double the state’s 6% average. As of Friday at 5 p.m. there were 26 current cases related to long-term care.
Elsewhere in the Heartland, DeSoto County is still seeing high numbers, but nothing like the 234 cases reported Wednesday. There were 25 additional cases and the county has now seen 2,189.
Glades County has seen three new cases a day for the past three days with limited testing. That brings the count to 652 cases.
Hardee County saw eight new cases for a total of 1,728 and Okeechobee County had an increase of 22, bringing the total to 1,966 cases.
Globally, numbers continue to rise, with many countries reintroducing lockdowns or other methods to stem the tide. There have been 57.9 million cases and 1.38 million deaths.