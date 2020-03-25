Did you know that you can check out e-books and audiobooks through the public libraries’ website? All three public libraries in Highlands County are closed until further notice for public health safety, but there are still plenty of ways to get new material during this time. Most of the online resources can be found through myhlc.org.
If you’re looking for new stories, you can click on the “Ebooks & Audiobooks” tab, which will give you two options that you can click on: Overdrive and Axis 360.
From the main Overdrive webpage, click the blue sign in the button near the top right of the screen, then set your library to “Heartland Library Cooperative” when prompted to do so. Then, type in the barcode number on the back of your library card, ignoring the spaces between numbers.
You’ll also need to enter your library pin. If you don’t know your pin, try the last four numbers of your barcode.
If you have any trouble logging in, you can call the Sebring Public Library at 863-402-6716 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Once you’ve logged in, you can search for e-books, audiobooks and videos.
When you find something you want, click “Borrow” to gain digital access to the material. Most checkouts are for two weeks.
You can see your checkouts by clicking “My Account” near the top right of your screen and choosing “Loans.”
If you can’t find what you’re looking for on Overdrive, click the second option on the “Ebooks & Audiobooks” page to visit Axis 360. Click on “Login” at the top right corner of the screen, then enter your barcode — ignoring the spaces — and your pin number.
You can search for e-books and audiobooks in the search bar at the top of the webpage. And to browse books by subject, view your checkouts and more, you can click on the three lines in the top left corner of the screen. You can limit searches to the format you want by clicking the dropdown arrow under “Format” near the top right of the screen and choosing either “eBook” or “Audio.”
Once you’ve found an e-book or audiobook, you can check it out immediately by clicking “Checkout” or save it for later by clicking the down arrow under the book and choosing “Add To Wishlist.” And after you’ve checked something out, just click the “Read Now” button to start reading.
Items on Axis 360 check out for two weeks.
Returning physical materials
If you have any physical items checked out, you can call the Sebring Public Library from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to receive an extended renewal on all of your items.
Anyone getting ready to travel north for the season can call the Sebring Public Library to talk with a staff member about options for returning your checked-out items.