SEBRING — Within just a few minutes Monday after an online portal opened to let people schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, it closed: All slots filled up.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for Highlands County, said the county had 900 slots available this week and registered all 900 early Monday morning.
“The county is getting limited shipments of the vaccine, so appointments will be available based on the vaccine availability,” said Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss on the information page. “Don’t worry if you don’t get in on the first try because there will be more appointment opportunities.”
Rybinski said vaccine deliveries arrive weekly to the Health Department, but local officials do not know ahead of time how many vaccine doses the county will receive each week or even what day shipments will arrive.
The county might receive more vaccines for next week, but for now, she doesn’t know, or even if more would be a significant increase. People will have to be patient, she said.
“It is going to take a while,” Rybinski said Monday. “We just have to work with what is given to us.”
Vaccines are given only by appointment from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Point Of Distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 North, in Sebring.
For now, that will be people 65 and older, according to Florida Governor Executive Order 20-315, signed Dec. 23. Vaccinations are going first to long-term care facility residents and staff, those 65 years and older, and healthcare professionals who have direct contact with patients.
At this time, Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to offer guidance on what other demographic groups will be next in line to receive the vaccine, county officials said.
Those who registered this week should receive a call or email to confirm their appointment, according to Board of County Commission social media. When they go, they may enter at the east or west Kmart entrances and follow the signs. Each person receiving the vaccine will also need to fill out a pre-vaccination form during the intake process. They will need proof of age, but will not need any proof of health insurance.
If they have any questions about the form, they can ask one of the staffers for clarification. People should plan on being onsite for roughly an hour to get through all the stations and will need to wear a mask at all times.
If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided to you.
Reiss and Rybinski want people to remember, they cannot register on location. They must register with the online portal or by phone.
County social media states that county staff has set up a public hotline number for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at 863-402-6780. Those without internet access may call there for an appointment.
Those who didn’t get registered Monday can try again at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
The portal opens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays or until slots fill, officials said.
The vaccine being given is the Moderna vaccine, according to county reports. It is listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a 0.5 mL dose for anyone 18 years or older, given in the deltoid muscle — the rounded, triangular muscle on the uppermost part of the arm and the top of the shoulder. People will need to have two doses 28 days apart.
Reiss said people will still need to keep their guard up by washing hands, keeping social distance and wearing a face mask, especially when social distancing is difficult to do. This will help slow the spread of the virus, she said.
“We ask the public to please be patient with staff for the first few weeks while everyone is adapting to the new operations and location,” Reiss said.
The county is using online registration to ensure each person who registers and gets an appointment confirmed will get a dose, county officials said. The portal also lets users choose a day and time during operation hours that works best for them.
Reiss said a registration system also prevents what has happened in other, larger counties, with people sleeping on sidewalks to be first in line.
“We want our citizens to be safe,” Reiss said.
Highlands County Emergency Management has further details at a vaccination information page at www.highlandsfl.gov/vaccine_information with an online registration portal at bit.ly/HCvaccine for the next round of appointments.