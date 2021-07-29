COVID-19 has been a political battle from the early stages. Nearly 18 months later things haven’t changed much, with vaccinations now the hot topic of division between Democrats and Republicans.
The current narrative is Democrats are being vaccinated, while the delta variant is now taking over due to the lack of Republicans willing to get the vaccine. While there is a bit of truth to that, the discrepancies in vaccination rates aren’t nearly as great as people are being led to believe, at least in Florida.
According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report of July 23, 60% of all Floridians aged 12 and older and 52.2% of all Florida residents, regardless of age, have been vaccinated.
Of the 12 Florida counties President Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential election, the vaccination rate is 55.16% of all people regardless of age. The vaccination rate in the counties where Donald Trump won is 48% per the last FDOH’s report.
Florida’s discrepancy in vaccination rates is smaller than the national average. The Kaiser Family Foundation’s national poll from July 6 showed people in counties that voted for Biden to have a 46.7% fully vaccinated rate compared to 35% in counties that voted for Trump.
Miami-Dade County has the highest vaccination rate in the state for those eligible to receive the vaccine at 76%, while Monroe and Sumter counties are next at 69%. Broward and Sarasota counties are right below with 68%, followed by three counties where Trump won with greater than 60% of the votes in Charlotte County, Collier County and Indian River County. Each has a 66% vaccination rate, making six of the eight counties with the highest vaccination rates in the state ones that voted for Trump.
Seven of the 12 counties Biden won have vaccination rates below the state average of 60% for those 12 and over, but all 12 counties are at 50% vaccinated or higher, a great deal better than the 25% vaccination rate of Holmes County or the 29% of Hamilton and Liberty counties. The 34 counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state were ones that voted for Trump.
Highlands County is below the state average, both in terms of those eligible for the vaccine, at 53% of those 12 and over have received the vaccine in the county, as well as in overall population, where 47.2% of all county residents have received the vaccine.
Still, the county has a better vaccination rate than nearby counties: DeSoto County has seen 46% of eligible people receive the vaccine, while Glades County is at 42% and Hardee County reports 37%. Okeechobee County has seen 39% of eligible people receive the vaccine and Polk County is at 51% inoculated.