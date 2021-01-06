SEBRING — In Bill Kelsey’s words, vaccine distribution Tuesday at Lakeshore Mall was a fiasco.
Like many who registered Monday morning in the two minutes before registration filled up, he found that the county website portal allowed people to register, pick a time slot, complete a medical form and receive a confirmation number. The site also told them to bring the medical form and confirmation number to the distribution site between the time slot selected.
He picked between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday, and arrived at 12:25 p.m. bringing his identification, confirmation number and completed form with him. He found a long line of 100 or more people, all elderly residents ages 65 and older, and many with walkers, canes and wheelchairs.
After 15 minutes, he said, a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy came out and announced that anyone who had not been notified by email or phone to set up a specific appointment time would need to leave.
“Most everybody left very upset and disillusioned by the process,” Kelsey said, adding that the website should have told people to wait for a phone call or email before standing outside the mall from noon to 4 p.m., the time vaccinations were given.
“Somebody SNAFUed this and should own up to the farcical and utterly inconvenient situation they created by not providing all information on their website,” Kelsey said.
Michael Muse, 71, also had a confirmation number from his online registration but no email or phone call. He would have preferred the county had waited to give a confirmation number after they called or emailed.
“There’s no place to call to confirm,” said Muse, resting on one of the low yellow traffic bollards at the edge of the sidewalk.
Another man, who preferred to be anonymous, showed paperwork that had all his information and a 12-digit confirmation number, but no appointment time and no statement that he would have to wait for a call or email.
He said he took just 60 seconds to get his registration in, but when he tried to put in his wife’s, the system closed with all slots full.
She needs it more than he does, he said: She has asthma and cares for her 88-year-old mother.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said there are plans to revamp the registration process to give people a longer window to register, although the number of slots available each week will depend on how many doses the county gets.
Reiss said 36,000 people viewed the registration site within two hours Monday, and she equated sign-up to that of “winning the lottery” for some. She originally thought it would take two hours to register all the slots.
“We never imagined [it would be] less than two minutes,” Reiss said.
She also said the county hotline at 863-402-6780 does not have enough people to work it, yet. The county was stretched with needing to staff the vaccination site, which requires people to stay for a period after the vaccination to ensure they don’t have any ill effects.
Some people got in Tuesday with less fuss. Richard and Wanda Strawn of Sebring, both in their 70’s, had their email confirmations and got in line at 12:45 p.m. As of 12:58 p.m. — 13 minutes — they had already reached the sunlit arcade at the east entrance.
“It’s not a big deal,” Wanda Strawn said. “My sister waited five hours in Lee County.”
There, she said, her 81-year-old sister got cut from the first day of 300 doses because she was number 450 in line. She came back the next day for the long wait.
“I think it’s great [here],” Wanda Strawn said. “I’m tickled to death we got in on the first day.”
In social media posts and press releases, the County Commission had said people needed to get an email or phone call to confirm their exact appointment, but people had printed confirmation pages with no statement to that effect.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, saying he was “big on not trying to install fear,” was glad Emergency Medical Services was on hand in case someone had a reaction. He suggested that Reiss include those reactions in her report, as he thought it would likely be a low number and calm some fears. “They might get confidence and not be freaking out.”
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park Lakes asked if the county is holding onto vials to give the second dose that each person needs 28 days later. Reiss said no, they can’t. Hoarding vaccine would jeopardize future allotments, so they have to use future supplies for those doses.
County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said the county would give out all the vaccine it has. They need to vaccinate 70,000 people to reach the 70% needed for herd immunity in a county of 106,000 people. At 5,000 per week, he said, that would take three and a half months.
“We will make mistakes along the way and will make improvements along the way. Be patient,” Kirouac said. “If we could wave a wand and get everyone vaccinated, we would do it.”
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc. Reiss said last week was the county’s highest single infectious week since the start of the pandemic: 334 new cases.
To date, the county’s Emergency Operations Center has been on activation for 296 days. She urges people to continue to wear masks, wash hands, keep six-foot distance from each other, stay home if they are sick and get tested immediately by their doctor if they might have the coronavirus.