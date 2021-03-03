SEBRING — Starting today, Highlands County has a four-day week for vaccinations, and it may start getting busier, if influence in Tallahassee plays out.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday he and other county officials have been told to expect 2,360 first doses and 2,580 second doses to administer at the point of distribution (POD) this week, bringing the total near to 5,000 for the week.
This follows a busy weekend. On Saturday, staff at the POD administered 1,862 first doses of vaccine and 839 second doses — a total of 2,701 vaccines for the day.
Vosburg attributed the increase in supplies to conversations State Representative Kaylee Tuck reportedly has had with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on the matter.
Currently, Highlands County has inoculated 31% of its 65 and older population. Some larger counties have already hit the 50% mark, Vosburg said.
He said the state wants to have 50% of all people 65 and older vaccinated before lowering the vaccination age to 50 years old or older. To do that, smaller counties like Highlands need to ramp up the vaccinations, and the increase in days, Vosburg suggested, may convince state officials to send extra supplies to the county to reach that goal.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, asked Vosburg how many seniors are vaccinated locally. Vosburg said 11,000.
When asked about the number on the waiting list, Vosburg said county officials are comparing the numbers on the local list to Florida SHOTS (the State Health Online Tracking System) to weed out duplicate registrations with other sites.
Vosburg said staff have sometimes called as many as 3,000-4,000 registered people to confirm 1,000 of them for appointments.
He said reports he has received tell that some winter residents have opted to wait on getting their first dose. By the time of their second dose, they will have headed back home, and rules state that they must get the second dose from the same place as the first.
Roberts, who has had COVID-19 and has gotten vaccinated, said he encourages everyone to get the second shot, even if it might give them flu-like symptoms. It acts like a booster, he said, and chances of getting the disease again or dying from it, for someone in his position, would now be “slim to none.”
The county’s public information office states that county staff sent out phone and email notifications for the county’s vaccination appointment waiting list on Feb. 2. Anyone who thought they were registered but did not receive a phone call or an email confirming they were on the county’s waiting list, would need to register at the state’s pre-registration system at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-200-3858. The TTY number is 833-476-1513.
Anyone who has not yet tried to register, but needs to, should also use the state system.
For anyone who received a first dose at the county site, staff will make contact at a future date to schedule an appointment for the second dose – either by phone or by email, depending on how that person indicated they want to be contacted when they registered.
They will need to bring their vaccination card, which was issued with their first dose. The date on the back of the vaccination card only indicates the earliest date someone can receive the second dose. It is not an appointment date or a due-by date.
If you got your first dose shot from somewhere else, call 863-402-6781 to have your name removed from the county’s appointment waiting list. That will let county staff contact those who are on the waiting list that much quicker.