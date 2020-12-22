SEBRING — Highlands County was handed a mixed bag when the Florida Department of Health released the COVID-19 reports on Monday. Cases were up a little and the positivity rate was down a little, but there were additional deaths.
The county had 23 new cases of coronavirus, according to Monday’s report, which is up seven from Sunday’s 16 cases. These new infections bring the total cases to 4,592. Of those cases, 4,551 are residents and 41 non-residents.
Two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported and there have been 193 deaths in the county. On a brighter note, the positivity rate 9.26%, which is not great but was lower than Sunday’s rate of 10.53%.
The ages of those in the county who have been infected run from 0-99 with a median age of 52. Monday’s median age was 44. Long-term care facilities have reported 486, or 11% of all cases. The FDOH report shows 51 deaths from long-term care facilities residents or staff.
Hospitalizations have reached 424, or 9% of all cases. As of 4:02 p.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration reported 54 current hospitalizations. AHCA also showed an ICU bed census of 20 with eight beds available.
Out of 67 counties in Florida, only Franklin County did not have any new cases. The counties that have had new case increases by triple or quadruple digits are: Alachua – 117, Bradford – 144, Brevard – 152, Broward – 906, Clay – 149, Collier – 151, Dade – 2,257, Duval – 587, Escambia — 107, Hernando – 102, Hillsborough – 816, Lake – 195, Lee – 357, Manatee – 180, Marion — 176, Okaloosa – 116, Orange – 633, Osceola – 218, Palm Beach – 604, Pasco – 288, Pinellas – 419, Polk – 353, Sarasota – 152, Seminole – 117, St. Johns – 189, St. Lucie – 122 and Volusia – 193.
Statewide, there was 11,015 new cases of coronavirus in Monday’s report. That is a significant increase over Sunday’s 8,401. The daily total is now at 1,212,581. Of those infections, there have been 1,192,456 residents and 20,125 non-residents.
The positivity rate was 8.45%, up a bit from Sunday. There have been 20,976 deaths in the state. Of those deaths, 20,680 were residents and 296 non-residents. There have been 60,152 hospitalizations and AHCA showed a 5,512 in the hospital as of Monday afternoon. Statewide, AHCA showed 20.37% of ICU beds available.
The state report shows 7,938 deaths reported in long-term care facilities and included residents as well as staff.
The FDOH added vaccination information to its list of reports, which show 43,716 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Friday was the busiest day for vaccines, with 13,040 people vaccinated. There were 12,784 vaccines given on Thursday and 9,984 on Wednesday.
The number of vaccines given dropped over the weekend, with 3,418 given Saturday and 1,873 on Sunday.
Miami-Dade has seen more vaccinations than any other county, with 10,221 being given there and 7,831 in Broward County.
Highlands County residents have received 11 vaccines so far, while Hardee County has received two vaccines. DeSoto, Glades and Okeechobee counties have yet to give a vaccine.
The 35 to 44 age group has received the most vaccines, with 10,134, while the 45 to 54 age group has received 9,719. Those 65 and over have received a total of 4,813 vaccines.
Numbers in the United State climbed at a slower rate than have been seen the past few days. The lower numbers appear to be a product of the typical Monday lull in numbers, as testing was also down considerably.
According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday evening report, there were 194,988 new cases in the U.S., which is 16,000 fewer cases than the seven-day average. There were also 125,000 fewer COVID tests processed than the seven-day average.
There were 1,618 deaths reported, which is 995 below the county’s seven-day average.
The California Department of Public Health reported 37,892 new cases and 83 deaths on Monday.
Ohio reported 6,548 new cases, the state’s lowest total since Nov. 10, and 75 new deaths. That brings the state’s death toll in December to 1,677, making it the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 17.95 million cases and there have been 318,602 deaths.
Globally, there have been 77.19 million cases and 1.7 million deaths.