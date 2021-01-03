SEBRING — Senior citizens across the state have been anxiously awaiting their shot at getting COVID-19 vaccines. In some counties, such as Lee, seniors camped out on sidewalks in the cold weather to get a place in the “first come, first serve” vaccinations. Highlands County, in an effort to keep seniors safe, has implemented an appointment system to obtain vaccines.
The Florida Department of Health latest available records on Saturday show 764 people in Highlands County have had their first dose of the COVID vaccine as of Jan. 1. To access the daily vaccination reports follow the links on the Florida Department of Health website at floridahealthcovid19.gov.
On Dec. 23, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order stating senior citizens 65 years and older, frontline health care workers and residents in long-term/assisted living facilities would have priority for the vaccine. Highlands County will follow the executive order when executing vaccination plans. Executive Order Number 20-315 also states, “Hospital providers, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.” The public information office said that Gov. Ron DeSantis has not offered guidance on priorities for the next groups to be vaccinated.
“Gov. DeSantis has yet to offer guidance what other demographics are next in line to receive the vaccine,” said PIO Assistant Karen Clogston.
The county has already commenced vaccinating its frontline healthcare workers including Highlands Fire County Rescue personnel EMTs and paramedics, the county’s public information office stated in a press release on Saturday.
In an effort to reach the senior population, the county has set up a Point of Distribution (POD) at the Lakeshore Mall at 901 U.S. 27 by appointment only. Online registration for appointments will begin 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. Register for an appointment at bit.ly/HCvaccine. Registrations will not be taken at the site. Those registering will have to have proof of age. Proof of insurance is not required per the press release.
Moderna vaccinations will commence noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Vaccines will be given on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Public Information Office suggests participants use the east or west entrance into the mall. The POD will be set up near the old Kmart location. Everyone is asked to wear a mask through the process. Masks can be provided if necessary. The process from intake to the vaccine, folks should plan on spending an hour there. Officials are asking for patience as the staff adjusts to the new location.
“The county is getting limited shipments of the vaccine, so appointments will be available based on the vaccine availability,” Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said. “Don’t worry if you don’t get in on the first try because there will be more appointment opportunities.”
Reiss also urged everyone to continue to wear masks, use social distancing and hand washing to slow the spread of the virus and not become complacent.
AdventHealth stated they are not providing vaccines to the general public at any hospital, or “AdventHealth Centra Care or AdventHealth Medical Group practices,” according to a press release dated Dec, 30. Updates on vaccine distribution to the public from AdventHealth can be found at coronavirusvaccinefacts.com. Those interested in email updates can sign up at coronavirusvaccinealerts.com.
AdventHealth has vaccinated over 4,000 of their health care team statewide. Vaccines underway include AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula.
In a press conference on Dec. 30, Gov. DeSantis urged everyone to be patient as the current supply of vaccines are not enough to cover the demand.