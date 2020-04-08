SEBRING — Veterinarians continue to work on the health needs of pets, but taking precautions at this time due to the coronavirus.
Sebring Animal Hospital Veterinarian Larry Jernigan said the reception room is now the parking lot. The new procedures started a week ago Monday.
People call on arrival and wait with their pets in their vehicle. The veterinary staff go to the vehicle and bring the pet in when the veterinarian is ready to see it.
“It is working out very well; we feel we are minimizing any exposure both ways,” Jernigan said. “The people are very understanding and several people have suggested we ought to do this all the time.
“So far it is a workable situation.”
There are rare situations where the client will come in to stay with the pet such as an euthanasia or if the pet is hard to handle, he said. In the past week there were five or less people coming into the building.
“We are wearing masks as we need to and continuing our normal services that people need for their pets,” Jernigan said. “I have not personally dealt with anybody who had questions or concerns about their pet having the human coronavirus.”
Veterinarian Jeff Saunders, of Saunders Veterinary Services, Avon Park, said they are taking many precautions and keeping the front door locked.
“When people call, our team is wearing masks and we go out to the car and we bring the animals in,” he said.
The American Veterinary Association recommends seeing emergencies, injuries and sick patients and not just wellness checks to try to minimize everybody’s exposure, Saunders said.
It is known that dogs and cats are not carriers of the virus, but it could be carried on their skin surface or hair, he said. If somebody has the virus and sneezes or coughs or pets a dog, the animal can transport it just like an object, such as a pencil.
If somebody has a dog and they are sick and the dog needs veterinary care, his staff wears gloves and as soon as the dog comes in the door it goes straight to the bathtub for a bath to wash any suspected virus off, Saunders said. If somebody is walking their dog and somebody pets it, if they have any concerns, he suggests putting it straight into a bath.
According to the CDC, the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads mostly from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.