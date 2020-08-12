SEBRING – The School Board of Highlands County made one significant change to the opening of the 2020/2021 school year in a meeting Monday night. The start of Highlands Virtual School will be postponed until Monday, Aug. 24.
Orientation will be postponed also, to 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Enrollment for HVS will remain open until Aug. 24. The registration can be found at the School Board’s website at hvs.highlands.k12.fl.us/enrollment
The face-to-face learning students and the Innovative Learning Environment (remote) students will still return on Monday, Aug. 17.
“We are excited that many new families are choosing to join the Highlands Virtual School team. In order to be prepared to welcome new students and staff, we will start our virtual learning program on Aug. 24, 2020. We are looking forward to working with our students and families,” SBHC Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Iris Borghese said.