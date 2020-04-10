SEBRING — Highlands County had its second death in two days bringing the total to four deaths from COVID-19 with a total of 45 cases, which includes one non-Florida resident.
The latest Highlands death is the youngest thus far — a 61-year-old male whose death on Wednesday is listed as travel related (Florida and New Jersey), according to the Florida Department of Health.
The first death was a 78-year-old female who had traveled to the Caribbean and in Florida. The other two deaths were not travel related and both were males, 81 and 82.
There were six new positive cases in on Wednesday, which is the highest number of new cases in a day in Highlands County. There were five new cases on March 27, April 2 and April 4.
One of the new cases listed for Wednesday was a 7-year-old female who had contact with a confirmed case.
The Highlands cases, according to the Thursday morning update, are 26 men and 19 women, who have ranged in age from 0 to 85 with a median age of 55.
Over the course of the pandemic, Highlands has had 14 residents and one non-resident hospitalized.
Statewide there is a total of 16,364 cases with 15,883 residents testing positive, 2,149 hospitalizations and 354 deaths.
Statewide there has been 152,699 total tests for COVID-19 with 16,364 positive, 136,185 negative, which is about 10.7% of those tested being positive for having the virus.
The Florida cases involve 1,302 who had travel-related cases, 3,134 who had contact with a confirmed case, 914 who had traveled and had contact with a confirmed case, and 10,533 under investigation.
Liberty County in the panhandle is the only county in Florida with no cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.