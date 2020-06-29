Even a trace of good news is welcome for Florida residents when it pertains to COVID-19. So the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health was ugly, but at least is a little better than the previous two days.
There were 8,530 new cases in Florida to bring the total to 141,075 cases and there an additional 29 deaths, which brings the toll to 3,419 resident deaths and there have been 99 non-resident deaths. Still, that’s slightly better than the 8,900 and 9,500 of the previous two days and the positive percentage of 12.3% was also a bit better than those days.
Despite increased testing in Florida, the Sunshine State still ranks No. 32 in tests given per million population.
For Highlands County residents, Sunday was also a day to have Saturday’s report corrected regarding the number of cases in the county. Highlands County now stands at 324 cases, which is a two-day increase of 40 cases from Friday’s report.
Of the county cases, three belong to non-residents. Thirty-five of the cases have been associated with long-term care facilities and five cases are correctional institution related.
There have been 11 deaths in the county and 57 hospitalizations.
FDOH records show Highlands County has really picked up the testing the past two days, with 1,208 tests given. That was more tests than the previous eight days combined.
As has frequently been the case, Miami-Dade saw the biggest increase in the state, seeing an additional 2,152 cases. No other county saw more than 834 new cases, which was the increase reported in Orange County. Other counties to see big jumps were Hillsborough (788); Duval (740); Broward (574); Palm Beach (461); Polk (313); Pinellas (307); Lee (232); Volusia (188); Osceola (184); Leon (176); Seminole (164); Pasco (150); and Collier (121).
DeSoto County has seen greater than a 10% positive testing rate every day for the last two weeks and is up to 585 cases, while Hardee County has also exceeded the 10% threshold the past two weeks and now stands at 411 cases. Glades County has seen 161 positive cases, while doing far less testing than Highlands County, and 79 of those cases are related to a correctional facility. Okeechobee County has seen 80 new cases the past five days and now has seen 343 positives.
Nationally, there have been 2.54 million positives and 125,747 deaths.
Globally, the overall count crept past the 10 million mark on Sunday, with 10,063,319 cases and there have been 500,108 deaths.