SEBRING — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 80,000 cases in Florida, with a sharp increase in cases just weeks after the state began reopening its economy.
There were almost 2,800 new cases reported in the Tuesday morning update from the Florida Department of Health as the death toll neared 3,000.
The 2,783 new confirmed cases breaks the record of 2,581 set on Friday. Both days are almost double the previous high of 1,601 set in mid-May. The state has reported 2,993 deaths, a one-day jump of 55.
Another record was set when Highlands County added 20 new cases on Monday bringing its total to 192. The county also has 45 hospitalizations and nine deaths over the course of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s report shows Sebring has 90 cases, Avon Park has 55 cases and Lake Placid has 31 cases.
Hardee County had eight new cases for a total of 213 and Okeechobee County had six new cases for a total of 195.
Miami-Dade County’s COVID-19 case total is 22,741 with 3,428 hospitalizations and 847 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 1.46 million people tested with 5.5% positive. In Highlands, 5,838 have been tested with 3.3% positive.
Gov. Ron DeSantis last week said the upward trend in confirmed cases is mostly a reflection of more testing being conducted combined with some spikes in some agriculture communities, but the number of tests conducted daily peaked three weeks ago and the percentage of positive tests is now over 6%, more than double the rate of 2.3% in late May, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The governor’s press office did not immediately return a call to the Associated Press seeking comment Tuesday on the increase and the health department has not responded to multiple phone and email requests for comment made since Monday.
Nationwide, there have been 2,123,124 cases with 116,526 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 8,084,396 cases with 438,399 deaths.