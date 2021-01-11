Highlands County saw a decrease in both testing and the number of new cases, with Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. There were 33 new cases in Highlands County, which raises the overall total to 5,525. All 33 new cases were in county residents.
There were just over 300 tests processed, which helps account for the lower case numbers. It was the slowest testing day for the county since Jan. 4. The county’s positivity rate for new cases on the day was 11.4%.
The death toll remained at 217 and there were five new hospitalizations, which moved the overall total to 461. According the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 65 people hospitalized in the county with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Sunday. That’s seven more than were hospitalized Saturday.
Of the 33 cases listed on Sunday’s FDOH report, three of them were in children age 4 and younger. There have now been 333 cases in children age 14 and younger since the beginning of the pandemic.
FDOH did show Highlands County with 261 vaccines given, raising the overall total to 1,873, with 12 people receiving both shots.
The state has now vaccinated 558,326 people, with those 65 and over making up 49.4% of all vaccines.
For the state, there was an increase of 12,313 cases, with testing at its lowest since Jan. 4. The good news is that the state’s positivity rate for new cases was 10.42%, the lowest seen by the state since Jan. 1. The state has now seen a total of 1,477,010 cases, with residents accounting for 1,450,620 of those and non-residents making up the other 26,390.
The state reported an additional 111 deaths, raising the total to 23,261, with 22,912 of those resident deaths and 349 non-resident deaths.
The state has seen a total of 65,595 hospitalizations. According to ACHA, Columbia, Nassau and Okeechobee counties saw all of their ICU beds taken as of Sunday, although regular rooms can be converted into ICU rooms if needed, while seven additional counties had fewer than 10% of ICU beds available.
Columbia County showed all 105 hospital beds taken, while Highlands County showed 7.86% of hospital beds available, joining Flagler and Hardee counties as the four counties in the state to have less than 10% availability.
Numbers in the United States were high once again, with the country reporting 261,993 new cases with 2,000,196 tests processed. There were an additional 3,500 deaths and hospitalizations were at 130,777.
California played a large part in Saturday’s numbers, accounting for nearly 20% of the country’s deaths and slightly more than 20% of its cases. Through Sunday, 1 out of every 93 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19 this year alone.
Sunday’s numbers out of California were slightly lower, with the California Department of Public Health reporting an increase of 49,685 cases and 468 deaths. The entire state has a total of 1,159 ICU beds available.
Los Angeles County saw 16,761 cases and 221 deaths. The largest county in the nation with a population of 10.04 million people, Los Angeles County has 1,751 people hospitalized in ICU rooms for COVID-19, with 319 ICU beds available.
The United States has now seen a total of 22.93 million cases and had 373,463 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, the 90-million case mark was broken, with 90.05 million cases and 1.93 million deaths.