SEBRING — With one more case on Friday, the Highlands County total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 104 with 35 hospitalized during the course of the pandemic.
The death toll in Highlands County remains at eight with the most recent death in Highlands counted by the Florida Department of Health on April 22.
The Highlands cases listed by municipality includes: Sebring — 48; Avon Park — 31; Lake Placid — 14 and Venus — 3.
The total number of cases in Florida is 44,811 with 1,964 deaths.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands will be having more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on the following dates:
• Tuesday, May 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
• Thursday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring.
• Tuesday, May 26 from 9-11 a.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 867 S. Memorial Drive, in Avon Park.
Testing is free and no insurance is required. Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 must be 18 or older. Health officials will test as many people as they can at each event.
Statewide 7.1% of those tested are positive for COVID-19 while in Highlands 4.6% are positive.
Hendry County’s percent who test positive has risen to 17.7%.
Hendry County had 24 new cases on Friday boosting the county’s total number of cases to 205 and increasing the total for the Clewiston zip code to 171. The number of deaths in Hendry County attributed to the virus is 12.
A Clewiston nursing home has 19 residents and 19 staff members who have tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Nationwide there have been 1,450,269 virus cases with 87,841 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 4,586,915 cases and 309,184 deaths.