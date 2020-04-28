SEBRING — After no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the tally increased by four to 80 in the Monday morning report from the Florida Department of Health.
The total continues to have only one non-resident and the number of deaths from the virus remains at seven, which is the same number of deaths in the entire state of Wyoming, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Wyoming has had a total of 502 positive cases to date.
There has been a total of 29 hospitalizations in Highlands due to the virus.
The demographic data for the latest Highlands cases was not included in the Monday report from the Florida Department of Health, which shows two cases from Friday: a 55-year-old male and a 95-year-old female.
In Highlands, the highest number of cases, 17, has been in the age range of 55-64, followed by 13 in the age range of 65-74, 12 of the age 75-84 and 10 cases in the age group of 23-34.
There have been a total of 1,069 tested in Highlands for COVID-19 with 988 negative and one inconclusive.
Miami-Dade County has 11,440 cases and 302 deaths, but its 209 new cases on Sunday was the lowest daily number of new cases since March 27 when there were 195 new cases.
Statewide there were 535 new cases on Sunday, which was the lowest daily number of new cases in a month since March 25 when there were 516 new cases.
Statewide there have been 32,138 cases, which includes 31,290 positive residents, 5,010 hospitalizations and 1,088 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 972,969 cases with 55,118 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 3,002,303 cases with 208,131 deaths.