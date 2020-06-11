SEBRING — Florida had 1,371 new virus cases Wednesday with a statewide death toll of 2,801, according to the Florida Department of Health. It was the eighth consecutive day to see 1,000 or more new virus cases recorded in the COVID-19 Dashboard.
Statewide, there have been 67,371 COVID-19 cases with 11,345 hospitalizations.
Highlands County had four new cases Wednesday for a total of 153 with 42 having been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic with nine deaths.
The Highlands resident cases include 75 men and 76 women age 0-91 with a median age of 54.
Both Hardee and Okeechobee counties added six more cases with Hardee’s total at 160 and Okeechobee’s total at 149. Glades County had two more cases for a total of 104.
Statewide, there have been 1,280,003 tested for the virus with 5.3% positive.
In Highlands, 5,296 have been tested with 2.9% positive.
In the May 16 update from the Health Department, the statewide positive rate was 7.1% while the Highlands positive rate was 4.6%.
Samaritan’s Touch Care Center in conjunction with LAB24 will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. Anyone interested in this drive-up testing is asked to call 863-471-1870 in advance and give their name for the event.
Glades County has the highest positive rate in the state with 25.4% of the 410 who were tested being positive.
Only Lafayette County in north Florida had fewer tests with 407, but with a much lower positive rate at 2.9%.
Miami-Dade County continues to lead the state with 20,277 cases, 3,280 hospitalizations and 784 deaths.
New York, among the hotspot states, has the highest number of cases in the nation with 380,156 and 30,500 deaths.
Alaska has the lowest numbers with 572 cases and 11 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 1,988,491 cases with 112,088 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 7,676,854 cases with 412,106 deaths.