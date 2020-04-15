SEBRING — The COVID-19 death toll for Florida surpassed 500 with the Tuesday morning update, which shows 524 deaths from the highly contagious virus.
Statewide there have been 21,367 cases breaking down to 20,737 positive cases in residents and 2,909 hospitalizations.
Highlands County had two new cases on Monday, which is the fewest daily total of new cases since there was one new case on April 7. The highest daily total of new cases was 6 on April 8.
Highlands County has had 62 total cases with 61 being Florida residents, 19 residents hospitalized and the one non-resident hospitalized. The county has had five deaths.
The latest Highlands case, which is dated Tuesday, is a 71-year-old female.
The cases include 32 male and 29 female with a median age of 58 and an age range of 0 to 85, according to data from the Florida Department of Health, which seems to be short in counting the gender of one person.
“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized.
The listing of cases by cities according to the zip code of those who tested positive shows 20 cases in Sebring, 18 in Avon Park and 8 in Lake Placid. Arcadia in DeSoto County has a relatively high number of cases with 22.
The South Florida counties of Miami-Dade (125 deaths), West Palm Beach (93 deaths) and Broward (78 deaths) account for nearly 60% (296) of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.
In the U.S., there has been 592,743 cases with 24,737 deaths. Worldwide, there has been 1,970,225 cases with 124,544 deaths.