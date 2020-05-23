JERUSALEM — Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes and others gripped by economic concerns during what is usually a festive time of shopping and celebration.
The three-day Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. People usually celebrate by traveling, visiting family and gathering for lavish meals — all of which will be largely prohibited as authorities try to prevent new virus outbreaks.
The holiday will begin today or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the new moon, and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan will come to an end.
Some countries, including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, will impose round-the-clock curfews for the duration of the holiday. In Saudi Arabia — home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina — people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine.
But even in countries that have largely reopened, the holiday won’t be the same.
Most restrictions have been lifted in Jerusalem, but the Al-Aqsa mosque compound — the third holiest site in Islam — will remain closed until after the holiday. Shopkeepers in the Old City, which has been emptied of tourists and pilgrims since March, are reeling from the effects of six weeks of lockdown.
In Egypt, authorities have extended the nighttime curfew, which will now begin at 5 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., and halted public transportation until May 29. Shopping centers, malls, beaches and parks — which would ordinarily be packed — will be closed.
In Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, President Joko Widodo said restrictions would remain in place through the holiday. The country, with a population of 270 million, has reported more than 18,000 cases, including around 1,200 deaths.
Malaysia will allow people to visit relatives who live nearby, but such gatherings are limited to 20 people. Visitors are urged to wear face masks and to refrain from hugging, kissing and sharing plates. Some mosques have reopened, but congregations are limited to 30 people.
India’s 172 million Muslims are also preparing for a subdued holiday, with large gatherings banned. They have faced heightened stigma, threats and boycotts by many Hindus, who blame the local outbreak on a three-day convention of Islamic missionaries held in March.
Iran has faced criticism for not imposing the kind of lockdown seen elsewhere in the region, but authorities have said they had to weigh the effects on an economy eviscerated by U.S. sanctions. Iran has reported nearly 130,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths, but the rate of new infections has declined in recent weeks.
In the United Arab Emirates, home to the futuristic commercial hub of Dubai, parks and private beaches will be open but groups will be limited to five people. Children under 12 and adults over 60 are barred from malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and other restrictions limit the number of people allowed inside. Restaurants can only operate at 30% of capacity.
Despite the more relaxed approach aimed at buoying the economy, the government announced a nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr lasting from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.