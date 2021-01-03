SEBRING — It all started in 1925 when three different entities from Ohio, Illinois and St. Petersburg joined efforts and the Lake Sebring Subdivision (now Sebring Shores) was subdivided. Their plans included a casino and a large clubhouse with a golf course. Before the vision could completely take place, the boom collapsed and the impressive plans were abandoned.
Fast forward to several ownerships later, in the ‘90s, the casino was restored into a beautiful lakeside golf resort and tea room, which hosted events such as bridal and baby showers, weddings and family reunions.
Eventually, the property was sold and divided. The golf course was purchased by a successful Canadian golf course developer, Ed Membery, whose family has been in the golf course business for 75 years and he named it Sebring Golf Links.
“Golf courses have been my life. This was a failing golf course and I bought it specifically to keep it for the people in Sebring. It pains me to let this one go, but because of COVID, as a Canadian, I’m not able to drive across the border and it’s my desire that it remains a golf course,” Membery said.
“Membery’s wish is becoming a reality,” said Maureen Cool from RE/MAX Realty Plus. Membery reached out to Cool to sell the golf course and she asked Jeanny Campbell to join her as a listing agent so they could leverage each other’s strengths.
“Between Maureen’s great marketing skills, my relentless efforts and negotiating skills, and our combined 66 years of experience, we make quite a team. We set out to sell a golf course and got a whole lot more than we bargained for,” Campbell said.
It turned out that in 2007 this property had been subdivided to R-3 (multi-family) with the golf course to remain as an integral part of the development. Membery wasn’t aware of that when he purchased it. So the real estate duo immediately switched strategies on finding a buyer after quickly learning that most real estate investors/developers had no interest in keeping the golf course.
In their search for a potential multi-family developer with the golf course, Campbell reached out to Tom Barrett, a colleague at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
“After some back and forth negotiations, we were able to secure a contract at full price with the right buyer who was willing to keep the golf course, just like Membery wanted, in addition to building new homes,” Cool said.
“I was glad to have been part of this experience. I have many great memories of this golf course as a kid. One of them was when I was 7 years old. My uncle, who had never played golf and only saw it on TV, came to visit from Kentucky and he told my dad he didn’t think playing golf could be that difficult. On his very first time, on this golf course, he hit a hole-in-1. True story,” Barrett said.
At this time, the new owner is making plans to open the doors to Sebring Golf Links for folks to enjoy playing golf again.
The real estate trio can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Plus 809 US 27 S., Sebring at 863-385-0077.