Editor’s note: The following is a memo from the owner of the HIghlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun to all D-R Media employees in Highlands, Lake, Polk, and Sumter counties.
Whew. Glad to have last week behind us. With the increased testing, cases spiked across America and in Florida. This week, it is my hope we begin to see a few rays of sunshine.
Here’s a small ray of sunshine. Everyone knows Italy is a disaster. But Italy’s new cases are now growing slower, as a percentage, than the USA. Their daily new cases, while still high, have stayed at approximately the same level for ten days. It looks like Italy may have stopped the exponential increase in new cases.
We hear the word exponential being used to discuss the coronavirus. It would be good for more Americans to understand how exponential works. Here’s a simple example.
If your parents offered you $1 million at the end of the month, ($33,333 a day) if you mowed the lawn every day, or they offered you one penny and doubled your rate of pay each day for the whole month, which one would you take?
Many of us would take the $1 million. But if you picked the penny for the first day and had your wage double every day for 30 days you would actually get paid $10.7 million for the month.
So to follow the exponential concept further, if cases in Florida increase 1,000 a day, every day for 30 days we have 30,000 cases of coronavirus that month. That’s a lot.
But if we start with 1,000 cases a day on the first of the month, and we increase on average 25% a day in new cases, Florida would have over 3.2 million new cases of coronavirus in a single month. The 30th day of that month Florida would have over 600,000 new cases in a single day.
This exponential growth is the reason medical professionals want to “bend the curve”. Our healthcare system might be able to handle 1,000 new cases the last day of April in Florida but certainly can’t handle 600,000 new cases the last day of April. This last week, Florida averaged increasing new cases 25% every day over the prior day. Changing that trajectory to a flat line quickly is essential.
Following the CDC guidelines, social distancing, washing our hands is the key whether Florida could have 15,000 new cases during April or 3.2 million new cases in Florida just in April.
That’s the reason for all the scary headlines. But if we follow the guidelines, exponential growth begins to slow. That’s what we are beginning to see in New York and soon will see the same in Florida.
Friday the 20th of March, new cases in New York were up 45% over the prior day. But as the days passed, the rate of increase dropped to 32%, and this past Saturday the 28th dropped to just 17%. New York actually now has a slower growth rate in new cases than Florida.
Remember, our Florida governor only closed the beaches a week ago. New cases in Florida will ramp up some more this week and then the curve will begin to flatten.
The rate of growth across the entire USA was 45% growth in new cases per day on Friday the 20th of March. That has slowed to closer to 18% growth. That’s still a lot but it looks like we are at the end of the massive daily growth rates.
This data coming in supports the idea that this coronavirus shall pass. While there are more cases every day and will be for many months, the speed that the coronavirus is growing in percentage terms is half what it was 10 days ago for America as a whole. It is likely this slowdown in the growth rate will continue.
D-R Media is trying to figure out how to navigate the next few weeks. We are still publishing, but on a more limited basis in terms of number of copies. We are working with our law firm to understand how the new law applies to our employees so we can advise you.
We hope to have information to share in the next day or two on how we will work with the new law to best protect our overall employees’ financial welfare. That is the key idea during our discussions trying to understand the new law.
The law is so new that the state of Florida hasn’t even signed up yet with the Federal government to make the extra $600 a week in unemployment available or described to Florida employers how the state and federal unemployment regulations are going to interact.
As a reminder, we hope to have better information about how the new law impacts D-R Media employees in the next day or two and will share it with you then.
The coronavirus looks like it is slowing. Last week was peak panic week. This week a few rays of sunshine. Now comes the complex task of how we navigate the next few weeks with our customers and our team members as we watch the coronavirus growth rates hopefully continue to show improvement.
Thank you for all you are doing.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties.