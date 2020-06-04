SEBRING — While Highlands County had four new COVID-19 cases in residents in the past four days, the numbers have been climbing much faster in neighboring counties that have smaller populations, including Glades County, which had 30 new cases on Monday.
Highlands County’s virus total is 134 with 38 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
Glades County has a total of 64 cases with one death, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
DeSoto County had 39 new resident cases on May 28 and now has a total of 205 cases with seven deaths.
Okeechobee County had 12 new resident cases on Tuesday bringing its total to 97 with no deaths.
Hardee County had 16 new resident cases in the past five days and now has 111 COVID-19 cases with no deaths.
Hendry County continues to have substantial daily increases with 30 new resident cases on Tuesday and a total of 100 new resident cases in the past five days boosting its total virus tally to 476 with 17 deaths.
Charlotte County has the highest percentage of deaths (15%) per cases in the state with 68 deaths from 470 cases.
Many larger counties with more cases have had fewer deaths: Orange had 41 deaths; Polk, 60; Duval, 51, and Collier has had 49 deaths.
Charlotte County has had 45 deaths in residents/staff at long-term care facilities, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Statewide, the total COVID-19 case count is 58,764 with 2,566 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 1,840,375 virus cases with 106,553 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 6,438,254 cases with 382,094 deaths.